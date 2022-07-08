Alarmed neighbours call police after seeing 'large pigeon' - that turned out to be a dog

8 July 2022, 21:06

A dog on the roof of a house was mistaken for a very large pigeon
A dog on the roof of a house was mistaken for a very large pigeon. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Daisy Stephens

Police in Lancashire were called to reports of a very large pigeon on the roof of a house - but attended to find it was in fact a dog.

The French Bullmastiff was spotted on the roof of a property in Thornton Cleveleys in Lancashire on Thursday evening.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene in West Drive.

But when the arrived they realised the "large pigeon" was actually a dog.

"Report of a large pigeon on the roof at Wyre this evening, turned out to be a very big dog!" Lancashire Road Police wrote on Twitter.

"Thankfully @LancashireFRS did an amazing job at rescuing the dog. Reunited with owner".

It took emergency services around 20 minutes to get the dog down, after which it was returned to its owner.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "At 8.44pm on July 7, one fire engine from Fleetwood along with the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool attended an incident in West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys.

"The incident involved a dog stuck on a domestic property roof.

"Firefighters rescued the dog using the aerial ladder platform and were in attendance for approximately twenty minutes."

