Alec Baldwin's Rust film premieres 3 years after cinematographer shot dead - but her mother refuses to come

20 November 2024, 18:12

Halyna Hutchins was shot dead on the set of Rust
Halyna Hutchins was shot dead on the set of Rust. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Alec Baldwin's film Rust has premiered three years after the cinematographer was shot dead on set - but her mother has refused to attend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Baldwin, the star and co-producer, was pointing a gun at Ms Hutchins during a rehearsal outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021 when the revolver went off.

Ms Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded.

Organisers called for a minute's silence before showing the film, which opened to a full house at the International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography Camerimage in the city of Torun.

Mr Souza introduced the film at the festival, a popular industry event dedicated to cinematography. He told the audience that initially after the accident he could not have imagined continuing with the production, or even working on a movie set again.

"It just hurt too much," he said.

Read more: Weapons supervisor jailed after cinematographer shot dead on set of Alec Baldwin's Rust film

Read more: Alec Baldwin 'requested biggest gun available' before Rust film set shooting, court hears

Halyna Hutchins
Halyna Hutchins. Picture: Getty

But Ms Hutchins' husband, Matthew, wanted the film to be finished, and came on as an executive producer.

"It was important to him that the people who knew and loved Halyna get to see her final work," Mr Souza said. The mission became "to preserve every single frame that I could of hers, and to honour her final work".

Rust, which includes several scenes of shooting violence, is the story of a 13-year-old boy who is sentenced to be hanged after he fatally shoots a rancher by accident. He goes on the run with his estranged grandfather, played by Baldwin.

Bianca Cline, the cinematographer who finished the project, said Ms Hutchins established the look and feel of the film, and filmed more than half of it. She studied Ms Hutchins' notes to honour her vision.

Ahead of the premiere, Ms Hutchins' mother, who is suing Baldwin and the production, refused to attend and said she viewed it as an attempt by Baldwin to "unjustly profit" from her daughter's death. Baldwin was also not present.

Alec Baldwin wipes his eyes during a pretrial hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 8
Alec Baldwin wipes his eyes during a pretrial hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 8. Picture: Getty

"It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work come alive on screen," said Ms Hutchins' mother, Olga Solovey, in a statement issued by her lawyer.

"Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologise to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death," Ms Solovey added.

A New Mexico judge dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in the fatal shooting. The case was thrown out halfway through trial on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defence.

The film armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, received the maximum sentence of 18 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. A judge found that her recklessness amounted to a serious violent offence.

Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of Rust, where it was expressly prohibited, and for failing to follow basic gun-safety protocols.

World Premiere of 'Rust' held at Camerimage Festival in Poland
World Premiere of 'Rust' held at Camerimage Festival in Poland. Picture: Getty

Ms Hutchins, 42, was a Ukrainian cinematographer on the rise and a mother of a young son. She grew up on a remote Soviet military base and worked on documentary films in Eastern Europe before studying film in Los Angeles and embarking on a promising movie-making career.

This year's Camerimage festival, where Cate Blanchett is serving as jury president, has already been beset by controversy.

Camerimage festival founder Marek Zydowicz earlier said organisers were aware that Rust could "stir emotions".

"However, we wanted to pay tribute to Halyna, who respected our festival and who wanted to show her film here," he said in a statement. "There is no commercial undertone, either from our festival or the filmmakers."

