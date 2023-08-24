Machete-wielding teen 'threatened to cut off Aled Jones' arm' as he robbed the star of his £17k Rolex

Aled Jones was confronted by a robber while strolling in Chiswick. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A machete-wielding teenager threatened to cut off singer Aled Jones' arm as he stole his £17,000 Rolex watch in broad daylight, a court has been told.

Aled Jones was walking along Chiswick High Road in west London at around 5.40pm on July 7 when a 16-year-old boy attacked him.

The teen was due to stand trial at Wimbledon Youth Court on Thursday but pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon after turning up late.

Prosecutor Robert Simpson told the court: "The complainant, who is Aled Jones, was walking with his son when he was approached by a youth dressed in a black tracksuit top and bottoms and wearing black trainers.

"(The defendant) produced a knife in the form of a machete from his tracksuit bottoms and threatened to cut off his arm and made various other threats in order to obtain the Rolex watch Aled Jones was wearing.

"Aled Jones immediately handed it over and the defendant made off."

Mr Jones and his son waited on a video link for almost two hours to give evidence before it was turned on for about a minute. The star nodded and thanked court staff as he was told the teenager pleaded guilty.

The boy, who wore a dark green tracksuit and trainers and appeared alongside his father, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and to reply "guilty" when each charge was read out.

District Judge Andrew Sweet told him the offending was "very, very serious" and adjourned the case for reports to be prepared.

He was bailed but must live and sleep where directed to by the local authority.

The teenager was arrested at his west London home after CCTV was collected from the area in which the robbery took place.

At the time of his arrest, the boy was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and his trainers were the ones he was wearing in the footage. The machete was found in his room, the court heard.

The case will next be heard at Ealing Youth Court on September 12 but the judge told the defendant he could not guarantee the case will not be sent to the crown court from there.