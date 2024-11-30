Syrian Islamist rebels sweep into Aleppo as government and Russian planes 'bomb city'

Syrian rebel forces have moved into Aleppo. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Syrian rebels are said to have taken over around half of Aleppo, with government and Russian forces reported to be bombing the city.

The forces opposed to Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad have claimed to reach the centre of the north-western city, which is around 220 miles north of the capital Damascus.

The airport of Aleppo, which has a population of 2 million and several major roads around the city have been closed.

The rebels are led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

The sweeping attack by the rebels this week was a surprise, They have seized several towns and villages along the way.

Anti-government fighters patrol in central Aleppo on November 30. Picture: Getty

The attack has allowed the rebel forces to reach Syria's second-largest city eight years after being forced out by government troops.

Syrian government forces have been backed by Russia, Iran and its allied groups.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the rebels blew up two car bombs at the city's western edge on Friday.

An insurgent commander issued a recorded message posted on social media calling on the city's residents to co-operate with the advancing forces.

This aerial view shows the landmark citadel of Aleppo and its surroundings damaged by the civil war. Picture: Getty

The Turkey state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the opposition insurgents entered Aleppo city centre on Friday, but offered no further details.

Syria's state media reported earlier on Friday that projectiles from insurgents landed in the student accommodation area at Aleppo's university in the city centre, killing four people, including two students.

Public transportation to the city had also been diverted from the main road linking Aleppo to the capital Damascus to avoid clashes, state-controlled media reported.

Residents in Aleppo reported hearing sounds of missiles on the city's outskirts.

Aleppo with smoke rising in the background on Saturday morning. Picture: Getty

Fighters also advanced on the town of Saraqab, in the north-western province of Idlib, a strategic area that would secure supply lines to Aleppo.

This week's advances are the most intense fighting in north-western Syria since 2020, when government forces seized areas previously controlled by opposition fighters.

Syria's armed forces said the insurgents are violating a 2019 agreement that de-escalated fighting in the area, which has been the last remaining opposition stronghold for years.

Anti-government fighters prepare to topple a statue. Picture: Getty

State media reported air strikes on the insurgents' positions in Aleppo and the Idlib countryside.

The war monitor observatory said dozens of fighters from both sides have been killed in the battles that started on Wednesday.

The insurgents have seized control of more than 50 villages in their advance, which seems to have caught the government forces unprepared.