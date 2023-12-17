Alex Batty mystery deepens as French couple says teen lived on their farm as mum left to join 'spiritual communities'

17 December 2023, 12:47

Police are said to have missed an opportunity to send Alex Batty home
Police are said to have missed an opportunity to send Alex Batty home. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

A French couple have shed more light on the story of Alex Batty's disappearance, saying that the British teenager lived with them in their remote farmhouse for two years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alex, 17, flew home to the UK to be reunited with his grandmother in Oldham after six years away, having been taken out of the country by his mother and grandfather when he was 11.

He emerged from the Pyrenees in the south of France, was picked up by a driver and taken to French authorities. From there his identity was verified and he was flown home to the UK on Saturday evening.

The details of how Alex left the UK in 2017 and what he has been doing since then have remained not totally clear since his re-emergence into society. He is said to have told the driver who picked him up that his mother "kidnapped" him.

The driver also said that Alex told him that he had lived in a luxury house in Spain for three years with ten other people, before leaving for France in 2021.

Read more: Driver who rescued 'kidnapped' Alex Batty gives astonishing account of trek to safety as boy's first texts emerge

Read more: British teenager Alex Batty spends first night in UK as police to interview him to piece together missing six years

Alex Batty, who is now 17, went missing in 2017 after going on a family holiday to Spain.
Alex Batty, who is now 17, went missing in 2017 after going on a family holiday to Spain. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Now a French couple called Ingrid Beauve and Fred Hambye have said that Alex and his grandfather David Batty lived with them for two years in their farmhouse for free, in exchange for doing jobs around the house.

They said that Alex set off from the house to get identity papers so he could enrol in school.

Ingrid and Fred said they knew him as Zach, which tallies with what the driver had also said. David went by the name Peter, they said.

His mother, Melanie Batty, did not stay with them but went off to join spiritual communities. Alex would visit her sometimes, they said.

The French couple said they took Alex on trips to the beach and to a river, and treated him as a member of their family, they told Mail Online. He liked cooking and helping in the garden.

A road sign at the end of the village of Camon, south-western France, after Alex Batty, a British boy who disappeared in Spain six years ago when he was 11, has been found near, in a mountainous area, in France on December 14, 2023
A road sign at the end of the village of Camon, south-western France, after Alex Batty, a British boy who disappeared in Spain six years ago when he was 11, has been found near, in a mountainous area, in France on December 14, 2023. Picture: Getty

He announced earlier this month that he wanted to leave for the UK to study computer science.

They said they had no idea of his background and of the story of his 'abduction' that has been reported, and wished him luck in his new life.

The couple said in a written statement: "We are Ingrid and Fred, the owners of the gite de la Bastide and following the amalgams [myths] told in the press, we would like to give clarifications that will allow to better understand our role in the story of ‘Alex Batty’, who for us was called ‘Zach’ until last Thursday.

"We are the owners of the gite de la Bastide (to be differentiated from the Ferme de la Bastide, adjacent to the gite) in Camps-sur-l’Agly, a gite that has existed for almost 30 years and welcomes tourists but also hikers, horseback riders and cyclists along the GR 367 (Cathar trail) as well as groups on the occasion of family celebrations or associations, seminars and cultural events with a local focus.

"Zach (Alex Batty) arrived at our B&B for the first time in the late fall [autumn] of 2021, at the time he was accompanied by his grandfather and mother.

Public prosecutor Antoine Leroy holds a press conference about missing British teen Alex Batty
Public prosecutor Antoine Leroy holds a press conference about missing British teen Alex Batty. Picture: Getty

"He was looking for a place to stay and we offered to stay with us for a few days / weeks in a ‘WorkAway’ type formula in which he cointributed to the maintainance of the gite (garden, kitchen help) in exchange for accommodation and food. Zach / Alex had free access to the fridge and our food and loved to cook.

'He enjoyed sharing the dishes prepared by Fred and Ingrid, beef stew, chocolate cake, pasta bolognaise and vegetarian specialities. He was careful and keen to participate in the life of the Gite when he was there.

'On Sundays he would accompany us to the market to buy a Bagnat au Tuna [French bread tuna sandwich] and meet his mother. He was also part of our family and had good relations with our kids. We enjoyed time together in the summer, like cycling on rails, visiting the beach, the river, etc.

"He stayed with us for some longer and shorter periods. He left several times to join his mother in her successive places of residence between Aude and Ariege. We didn’t have much contact with his mother and she never lived at the Gite de la Bastide.

As far as we know, she was looking for a place to live in a community. La Bastide [hamlet] does not have this ambition. Nor are we a spiritual community.

"The last time Zach / Alex came back to us was at the beginning of this summer. As time went on, we saw him as part of our family and we think he appreciated the stability and security we represent for him.

Alex Batty's grandmother
Alex Batty's grandmother . Picture: PA

"He had a room to himself, unlimited internet access and was completely free to come and go as he pleased.

"We were keen to help him (although we didn’t have parental authority since his family were in the area) and we encouraged him to learn French and study. In particular, we helped him find a school where he could be admitted without prior education. He showed a certain aptitude for computers.

"He was eager to go school and get back to a normal life and for that he needed his ID which he told us he no longer had. When we learned that he did not have an ID we offered to drive him to the British Consulate. He told us he would find a way to return to the UK on his own to get new [identity] papers and go back to school. To this end, he told us, he left on Sunday December 17 to join his mother.

"We reiterated to him that he would always be welcome and that if needed, we were there for him. The rest, as well as his real name and full story, we discovered in the press at the beginning of this week. We wish him the best of luck.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Computer-generated image of how a launch could look at the site

UK's first vertical spaceport, owned by husband and wife team on remote Scottish island, gets lift-off

The aftermath of an Israeli military raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank

Israel faces new ceasefire calls after hostage killings raise alarm over conduct

As well as the UK and Germany, The US has also expressed its discomfort over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties.

'We will fight to the end': Netanyahu says no ceasefire after David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' stop to Gaza war

Pope Francis delivers his weekly blessing

Pope’s 87th birthday closes year of efforts to reform Church and cement legacy

Israeli military vehicles inside the Gaza Strip

Israel presses ahead in Gaza as captive killings add to concern about conduct

File photo

Fire tears through Irish hotel where 70 migrants were due to be housed

Ukrainian servicemen

Russia and Ukraine launch drone attacks targeting air base and Black Sea coast

Oliver Dowden

UK will create more safe and legal routes for asylum seekers 'once numbers are under control', deputy PM says

File photo of a storm in Buenos Aires

At least 13 die amid 93mph-wind Argentina storm, as sports club roof collapses during roller-skating display

Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.

British teenager Alex Batty spends first night in UK as police to interview him to piece together missing six years

Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright to 'step back' from Match of the Day after 26 years

Wes Streeting has vowed to reform the NHS

Labour's Wes Streeting vows to reform 'complacent' NHS as he warns spending risks becoming 'unsustainable'

Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s populists seek to further tighten grip on power in tense election

Michelle Mone

Michelle Mone admits she stands to benefit from £60 million Covid equipment profit

File photo of migrants heading to Europe

More than 60 dead after migrant boat headed for Europe capsizes in the Mediterranean

Matthew Perry died in October

Matthew Perry's ex calls for investigation into doctors after Friends star dies from acute effects of ketamine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ms West said the cake was originally made for display purposes on her Instagram and TikTok

Baker goes viral after re-creating cottage from The Holiday in cake form

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'
Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.

British teenager Alex Batty returns to UK after being found in France six years after disappearance
AC/DC cover art

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies aged 77

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘committed as ever’ to war after hostage deaths

The singer already has a number of top 10 hits around Europe.

Popstar Olly Alexander to represent UK in Eurovision 2024

As well as the UK and Germany, The US has also expressed its discomfort over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties.

David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' ceasefire amid escalating Gaza conflict, as Israel has killed 'too many civilians'
Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwait ruler Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86 after weeks in hospital

Hostages shot dead by Israeli troops

Hostages were waving white flag when troops shot them dead, says Israeli army

There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry in an explosive statement

'I have never hacked a phone': Piers Morgan launches blistering attack on Prince Harry after High Court ruling
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit