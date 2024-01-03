Alex Batty feared mother and grandad would be 'locked up' - and doubts he'll ever see them again after leaving France

3 January 2024, 10:15 | Updated: 3 January 2024, 10:20

Alex Batty has revealed he believes he will never see his mother again
Alex Batty has revealed he believes he will never see his mother again. Picture: ITV/Handout

By Will Taylor

Alex Batty has revealed he does not want his mother and grandad to go to jail - and said that fear is why it took him so long to leave.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The teenager vanished while on holiday in Spain with the pair six years ago.

They then embarked on a nomadic, alternative lifestyle as his legal guardian, grandmother Susan Caruana, was left worrying what happened to him.

But he suddenly re-emerged in the Pyrenees in France, hitching a ride to police before being reunited with Ms Caruana and spending Christmas with her.

Read more: Alex Batty says he educated himself by ‘reading Harry Potter 20 times’ during six years without school

But his mother Melanie, 43, and grandfather David, 64, have vanished.

"I don't think I will see any of them again. I'd like to see my grandfather again," he told Good Morning Britain.

Alex left his mother as they stayed at a rented home in Villefort on December 11.

Alex Batty disappeared six years ago
Alex Batty disappeared six years ago. Picture: Handout

The 17-year-old has admitted he made up a story about hiking across the mountains for days because he did not want to get them in trouble.

He has been interviewed by police in the UK and a child abduction investigation is under way.

Read more: Police launch 'kidnap' investigation after teen Alex Batty returned home to the UK six years after he went missing

Now, Alex has revealed: "That's why I didn't come home sooner. All I worried about was them getting locked up."

He said: "We stayed in a lot of caravans and a lot of houses.

"Always up mountains, hours away from any kind of village or anything like that. One day I just thought okay, I can't take this anymore.

Melanie Batty has disappeared
Melanie Batty has disappeared. Picture: Handout

"I knew that everything was already kind of in place to leave where we were so that if I were to have left they would be gone by the time police arrived.

"I've had one friend in the last six years that's been my age. Everyone else has been a lot older than me.

"So I'm very comfortable talking to adults but with children my age, it's kind of hard."

Alex is now back with Mrs Caruana, from Oldham, and the pair enjoyed Christmas together.

David Batty was thought to have died - but Alex says his grandfather is alive
David Batty was thought to have died - but Alex says his grandfather is alive. Picture: Handout

"When I was away, we never really celebrated Christmas because we were always on the move. It's so nice to go to bed at night and wake up in the same place in the morning," he said.

"I am loving the cold weather and the rain as well."

Melanie may have travelled to Finland for the northern lights, but investigators have not ruled out the possibility she remains in the countryside in France.

Alex said she is a "great person" and he loves her but said she has not been a "great mum".

It was also previously thought David could have died, but Alex, who says he enjoyed a good relationship with his grandad, has said he is still alive.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The true story of former sub-postmaster Paul Bates is the subject of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

Where are Alan Bates and Paula Vennells now? The real people behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office

The aftermath of the crash at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Investigators focus on air traffic communication after fatal Tokyo runway crash

Alton Towers

Alton Towers closes popular attraction after 20 years in 'difficult decision'

People fight their way through a snowstorm in Kristiansand, Norway

Nordics gripped by extreme cold as mercury falls to -43.6C in Swedish Lapland

Jody Bunting has denied attempted murder

Ex-Big Breakfast star denies attempted murder after co-worker suffers allergic reaction to chocolate

A diamond cutter inspects a stone

EU targets world’s biggest diamond miner as part of Russia war sanctions

Russian firefighters extinguish burning cars after shelling in Belgorod

Ukraine sets sights on Russian border region

A police officer and dog search a collapsed house in Wajima

‘Race against time’ in hunt for survivors after Japan earthquakes leave 65 dead

Luke Littler's old coach backs him to win

Luke Littler's old darts coach says 'it's no shock' teen has reached World Championship final - and backs him to win

South Korean police raid the knife attack suspect's office

South Korea police raid home of suspect who stabbed opposition leader in neck

Harvard President

Harvard president resigns amid antisemitism and plagiarism claims

The apartment building in Beirut where Hamas leader Saleh Arouri was killed

Israel on alert for Hezbollah response after Hamas leader killed in Beirut

Police officers outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Court

Hong Kong prosecutors allege activist Jimmy Lai encouraged democracy protests

Storm Henk claims 'its first victim' after 80mph winds battered Britain

Storm Henk 'claims first victim' after motorist dies when tree falls on car during 80mph winds which battered Britain

HMRC cracks down on Etsy, eBay and Airbnb tax evaders.

HMRC cracks down on 'tax-evading' second-hand online sellers and side hustlers

The apartment building in Beirut where Saleh Arouri died

Killing of senior Hamas figure raises fears Middle East conflict could expand

Latest News

See more Latest News

Junior doctors are on strike

Why are junior doctors striking for six days, and how does it affect patients? Longest-ever NHS strikes explained
Police and firefighters with the burnt-out Japanese coast guard plane

Japanese officials begin on-site inquiries after fatal crash at Tokyo airport

Supermarket inflation has dropped

Supermarket inflation drops at fastest monthly rate ever after families spend record amounts on groceries over Christmas
Storm Henk aftermath with Nick Ferrari

Warning of winter storms battering Britain coming 'thick and fast' as UK wakes up to night of Storm Henk destruction
An Israeli soldier in a tunnel found underneath Gaza's al-Shifa hospital

‘US confident militant groups used Gaza hospital in campaign against Israel’

Tube strikes are set to bring days of disruption

Tube commuters braced for travel chaos next week as RMT strike will lead to 'little to no service' for days
Junior doctors are striking, and an NHS hospital boss has warned of the impact on patients

Hospital boss warns of six-day doctors strikes’ ‘huge impact’ on patients as he urges union and ministers to find a deal
Luke Littler

Breakfast of champions? Teen darts star Luke Littler reveals daily diet that has powered him to World Championship final
Police and paramedics were called to Primrose Hill in north London at about 11.40pm where they found Harry.

Grandfather of Harry Pitman says family is 'in a daze' since teen stabbed to death on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve
Storm Henk brought chaos

Storm Henk's night of destruction: Trees felled after 94mph winds blast UK, as travel woes continue into Wednesday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew set to be named in new court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew set to be named in court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein - but will not face another sex assault trial
William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit