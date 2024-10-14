'Time stopped': Alex Salmond 'fell into arms of colleague' and 'died on the spot'

Alex Salmond. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Alex Salmond "fell into the arms of a colleague" and "died on the spot", colleagues have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Salmond, who served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, was a prominent figure in the movement for Scottish independence.

He died on Saturday afternoon from a suspected heart attack during a trip to North Macedonia.

Mark Donfried said Mr Salmond suddenly fell back "into the arms of one of the other speakers" at the event.

"All of a sudden at lunchtime he was sitting across [from me]. He collapsed, he was sitting and fell back into the arms of one of the other speakers," he told BBC Scotland News.

"I immediately went to the front desk to ask for an ambulance, and by the time I came back he was on the floor and they were trying CPR.

"The good news is he didn't suffer. I don't think he felt any pain."

Read more: 'Scotland is a country not a county': Alex Salmond's 'final words' as tributes paid to former Scottish First Minister

Read more: King Charles and Keir Starmer lead tributes to 'titan' Alex Salmond following death of former Scottish First Minister

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has died, aged 69

He said the former first minister seemed in the "best of health, the best of spirits" before the incident.

Mr Salmond attended the conference with former MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, who was also among the speakers.

Local police said he died instantaneously, with the cause of death yet to be officially confirmed following an autopsy.

Mr Donfried said there was a "state of shock" at the conference following Mr Salmond's death.

"He was here the last few days, he gave excellent participation two days ago at the panel discussion," he said.

He went on to say: "We’re all completely shocked - the entire hotel, the conference, it’s been very difficult for all of us.

"He was a great man who we all looked up to and so we’re still all in a state of shock. Last night, we had a brief moment of reflection on his legacy.

"There was a humility with Alex, he had an authenticity, it was amazing to see how he’d touched individuals he had only known for a few days."

Mr Salmond is credited with bringing the fight for Scottish independence to the mainstream of British politics, with the SNP describing him as a "titan" of their movement.

He led the "Yes Scotland" campaign which led to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

He resigned as a result of the nation's decision to reject independence.

He later formed the pro-independence Alba Party in 2021.