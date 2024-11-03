New Alex Salmond sexual assault report received by police after former First Minister died last month

A new allegation of 'non-recent' sexual assault allegation has been made against former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond who died last month. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A new allegation of 'non-recent' sexual assault allegation has been made against former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond who died last month.

Police Scotland confirmed on Sunday that they had received the report regarding the late Alba Party leader.

Salmond died of a heart attack on October 12 during a political visit to North Macedonia.

The former SNP leader resigned from the party in 2018 after a number of other allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

He was later charged with 14 charges of sexual misconduct before being cleared in 2020.

At trial, Salmond was found not guilty of 12 charges with one charge withdrawn and one was found not proven.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that we have received a report of a non-recent sexual assault.

"The information is being assessed."

Mr Salmond was first minister of Scotland from 2007-2014 under the Scottish National Party (SNP) government.

Responding to coverage of the allegations reported by the media, Alba Party general secretary Chris McEleny said the claims are "smears" and urged for Mr Salmond to be allowed to "rest in peace".

The Scottish Government said it would not be appropriate to comment at this time.

The SNP has been contacted for comment.