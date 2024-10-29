Alex Salmond's funeral takes place in Aberdeenshire as mourners pay tribute to the 'loved' former SNP leader

29 October 2024, 13:20

Alex Salmond's funeral takes place as mourners pay tribute to the 'loved' former SNP leader
Alex Salmond's funeral takes place as mourners pay tribute to the 'loved' former SNP leader. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Alex Salmond has been laid to rest as mourners and well-wishers arrived at the church to say their final goodbyes to the former SNP leader.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former first minister of Scotland was laid to rest on Tuesday following his sudden death from a heart attack aged 69.

Mr Salmond, who was Scotland's first minister from 2007 until 2014, died suddenly in North Macedonia earlier this month.

His funeral service is being held at Strichen Parish Church in Aberdeenshire, close to his family's home.

The former SNP leader's coffin arrived at the church draped in the Scottish flag, with family, friends and former colleagues arriving shortly after.

Mr MacAskill, who was justice secretary in Mr Salmond's government, hailed him as "a giant of a man, the leader of our country, the leader of our movement" during the service, before describing him as "an inspiration, a political genius, an orator, debater and communicator without parallel".

Pall bearers with the coffin, draped in a Saltire flag, arriving for the funeral service for former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, Picture date: Tuesday October 29, 2024.
Pall bearers with the coffin, draped in a Saltire flag, arriving for the funeral service for former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, Picture date: Tuesday October 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

He said Mr Salmond was "the outstanding political figure in Scotland not just of his generation but for generations past and likely for generations to come".

Mr MacAskill added: "The legacy he bequeathed is all around. From roads and bridges to rights such as free prescriptions and no tuition fees."

Mr Salmond's niece Christina Hendry told the service that in the period since his death, "we have felt the grief of a nation, and beyond".

The minister conducting Alex Salmond's funeral has said it is an "incredibly difficult day for the family".

Read more: Read more: Alex Salmond's cause of death revealed after he 'died on the spot' 'while opening ketchup'

Read more: Footage shows final moments of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as he throws stick at drone before being killed

Read more:

Speaking ahead of the funeral service, Rev Dr Ian McEwan said: "I am a longstanding friend of Alex's siblings, they are a very tight-knit family and over the decades I got to know Alex at family gatherings like birthdays.

Family and close friends of Mr Salmond will attend the service at Strichen Parish Church, which will be conducted by Reverend Ian McEwen. Issue date: Tuesday October 29, 2024.
Family and close friends of Mr Salmond will attend the service at Strichen Parish Church, which will be conducted by Reverend Ian McEwen. Issue date: Tuesday October 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"I conducted his niece's wedding and took his dad's funeral.

"These are desperately sad circumstances and anyone who has been through grief will understand that this is an incredibly difficult day for the family.

"There is palpable shock over Alex's passing and folk can well imagine the distress and sorrow within the family.

"He was the life and soul of the party and played a leading role in his family, and the privacy of the funeral is to give them space to grieve and say farewell to a husband, a brother and an uncle whom they loved dearly."

The former Alba Party and SNP leader died of a heart attack while attending a conference in North Macedonia earlier this month. Picture date: Tuesday October 29, 2024.
The former Alba Party and SNP leader died of a heart attack while attending a conference in North Macedonia earlier this month. Picture date: Tuesday October 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

While a "a very public figure", Mr MacAskill said during the service, Mr Salmond had been "fiercely protective of his private life and Moira and the family", and was a "cherished and loving husband, brother, uncle", as well as a "friend to many".

After the funeral, conducted by Reverend Ian McEwen, piper Fergus Mutch, who previously worked for Mr Salmond, led a procession to the cemetery at Strichen for a private service.

A public memorial service to remember Mr Salmond will be held at a later date, while tributes will also be paid to him in Holyrood on Wednesday, when a motion of condolence is expected to be held.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Roger Taylor said Freddie Mercury sang like a 'manic goat' at the start of his career.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor compares Freddie Mercury's singing to a 'manic goat' before he became 'colossal force'

Robert Prussak, 57, approached the girl as she was standing outside Harrods department store

Former US pilot cleared of kidnapping and sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl in London

"I Am Bolt" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

New music by deceased One Direction star Liam Payne to be released on Friday

Argentinian president Javier Milei has said they could take the Falklands through diplomacy

Britain's 'surrender' of the Chagos Islands shows how Argentina could take the Falklands, country's president claims

Dr Florian Willet, president of Sarco operator The Last Resort, and the suicide pod

‘She's still alive’: First Sarco suicide pod user ‘found with strangulation marks’ as boss remains in custody

CNN apologised after panelist thrown off air after RyanGirdusky told the British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

CNN forced to apologise after panelist tells British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

Aaron Bell has been reprimanded for alleged "brazen and drunken" sexual misconduct

Former Tory MP carried out 'brazen and drunken' sexual misconduct in parliament bar, panel finds

Iran has supplied the missiles to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine

Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran disrupts Russia’s missile supply in Ukraine, exposing cracks in Moscow’s defence industry
A Palestinian girl inspects the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Beit Lahia, in Gaza. Gaza's civil defence agency said on October 29, that an overnight Israeli air strike killed more than 60 people in a residential building

At least 60 'killed in Israeli strike' on Gaza - as Hezbollah appoints new leader

‘Stop pleading poverty’: Minister attacks private schools ahead of Labour’s Budget VAT raid

‘Stop pleading poverty’: Minister attacks private schools ahead of Labour’s Budget VAT raid

Jewish woman sobs as she enters JW2 community centre

Jewish pensioner in tears after being 'harassed and intimidated' by pro-Palestine protesters outside community centre

'I'm delivering': Wes Streeting says he can now 'start turning the NHS around' as he defends Budget spending

'I'm delivering': Wes Streeting says he has the funds to 'start turning the NHS around' as he defends Budget spending

Afghan women banned from ‘hearing each other’ as Taliban’s latest rule 'surpasses misogyny' and silences women’s voices

Afghan women banned from ‘hearing each other’ as Taliban’s latest rule 'surpasses misogyny' and silences women’s voices

Trump in Powder Springs, Georgia

'I'm the opposite of a Nazi': Donald Trump hits back at claims he's a fascist

Exclusive
Protest to Defend the Winter Fuel Payment in London

Exclusive: Almost 6 in 10 Brits think the Chancellor is wrong on winter fuel payment cut

US Election 2024: Final week sees high tensions, cybersecurity threats and concerns over political violence

US Election 2024: Final week sees high tensions, cybersecurity threats and concerns over political violence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nato has confirmed that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to aid in its war against Ukraine and that some have already been deployed in Russia's Kursk region, where Russia is fighting a Ukrainian incursion.

‘Dangerous expansion of conflict’: NATO's stark warning as North Korean troops bolster Russia’s war effort in Ukraine
BRITAIN-ECONOMY-INFLATION-ENERGY

British Gas urges older customers to take up pension credit - following cuts to winter fuel payments
World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York

UN Chief Antonio Guterres reminds Israel of legal obligations amid potential terror designation for UN aid agency
A man has died at Brook House immigration removal centre beside Gatwick Airport

Man, 26, dies in detention at immigration removal centre near Gatwick Airport

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Meets With Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves At Downing Street

2024 budget: What we know and what to expect

Investigation Launched Into Ticketmaster Over Oasis Reunion Ticket Sales

Thousands of Oasis fans face having tickets cancelled - here's why

Abby and Brittany Hensel, who starred in the TLC series Abby & Brittany were seen beaming in the new snap alongside Abby's husband Joshua Bowling

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel beam in rare photo of themselves with Abby's husband
Tax hikes and extra borrowing won't cure 'broken' NHS or prevent 'dire' winter crisis, Labour concedes ahead of Budget

Tax hikes and extra borrowing won't cure 'broken' NHS or prevent 'dire' winter crisis, Labour concedes ahead of Budget
Manchester City's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott ceremony after Vinicius Jr is snubbed for award

Manchester City's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott ceremony after Vinicius Jr is snubbed for award
Palestinians gather to receive aid outside an UNRWA warehouse as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger

Israel bans Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA from operating in Gaza as aid chief warns move will 'deepen suffering'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News