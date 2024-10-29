Alex Salmond's funeral takes place in Aberdeenshire as mourners pay tribute to the 'loved' former SNP leader

Alex Salmond has been laid to rest as mourners and well-wishers arrived at the church to say their final goodbyes to the former SNP leader.

The former first minister of Scotland was laid to rest on Tuesday following his sudden death from a heart attack aged 69.

Mr Salmond, who was Scotland's first minister from 2007 until 2014, died suddenly in North Macedonia earlier this month.

His funeral service is being held at Strichen Parish Church in Aberdeenshire, close to his family's home.

The former SNP leader's coffin arrived at the church draped in the Scottish flag, with family, friends and former colleagues arriving shortly after.

Mr MacAskill, who was justice secretary in Mr Salmond's government, hailed him as "a giant of a man, the leader of our country, the leader of our movement" during the service, before describing him as "an inspiration, a political genius, an orator, debater and communicator without parallel".

Pall bearers with the coffin, draped in a Saltire flag, arriving for the funeral service for former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, Picture date: Tuesday October 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

He said Mr Salmond was "the outstanding political figure in Scotland not just of his generation but for generations past and likely for generations to come".

Mr MacAskill added: "The legacy he bequeathed is all around. From roads and bridges to rights such as free prescriptions and no tuition fees."

Mr Salmond's niece Christina Hendry told the service that in the period since his death, "we have felt the grief of a nation, and beyond".

The minister conducting Alex Salmond's funeral has said it is an "incredibly difficult day for the family".

Speaking ahead of the funeral service, Rev Dr Ian McEwan said: "I am a longstanding friend of Alex's siblings, they are a very tight-knit family and over the decades I got to know Alex at family gatherings like birthdays.

Family and close friends of Mr Salmond will attend the service at Strichen Parish Church, which will be conducted by Reverend Ian McEwen. Issue date: Tuesday October 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"I conducted his niece's wedding and took his dad's funeral.

"These are desperately sad circumstances and anyone who has been through grief will understand that this is an incredibly difficult day for the family.

"There is palpable shock over Alex's passing and folk can well imagine the distress and sorrow within the family.

"He was the life and soul of the party and played a leading role in his family, and the privacy of the funeral is to give them space to grieve and say farewell to a husband, a brother and an uncle whom they loved dearly."

The former Alba Party and SNP leader died of a heart attack while attending a conference in North Macedonia earlier this month. Picture date: Tuesday October 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

While a "a very public figure", Mr MacAskill said during the service, Mr Salmond had been "fiercely protective of his private life and Moira and the family", and was a "cherished and loving husband, brother, uncle", as well as a "friend to many".

After the funeral, conducted by Reverend Ian McEwen, piper Fergus Mutch, who previously worked for Mr Salmond, led a procession to the cemetery at Strichen for a private service.

A public memorial service to remember Mr Salmond will be held at a later date, while tributes will also be paid to him in Holyrood on Wednesday, when a motion of condolence is expected to be held.