Alexei Navalny tells supporters to 'take to the streets' after he is jailed for 30 days

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has told his supporters to "take to the streets". Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has told his supporters to "take to the streets" after he was jailed for 30 days following a court trial in Moscow.

The ruling concluded an hours-long court hearing set up at a police station where the politician has been held since his arrest at one of the city's airports on Sunday.

In a video published shortly after the hearing, Mr Navalny told his followers to "not be afraid" and protest.

He said: "Do not be silent. Resist. Take to the streets. No one but ourselves will protect us, and there are so many of us that if we want to achieve something, we will achieve it."

Alexei Navalny is being detained at a police station in Moscow. Picture: PA Images

His allies allege he was being refused access to his lawyers while detained at the police station, with solicitors notified of the trial just minutes before it began.

The activist described the move yesterday as "lawlessness of the highest grade" and has been met with criticism and anger from many countries - including the UK.

Supporters demanding Mr Navalny's immediate release clashed with officers outside the precinct yesterday evening and resulted in several arrests.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President-elect Joe Biden's pick for national security adviser Jake Sullivan have been among those to speak out.

Supporters of Alexei Navalny were detained by police at a Moscow airport on Sunday. Picture: PA Images

A statement from Mr Raab said: "It is appalling that Alexey Navalny, the victim of a despicable crime, has been detained by Russian authorities. He must be immediately released.

“Rather than persecuting Mr Navalny Russia should explain how a chemical weapon came to be used on Russian soil."

Mr Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev told the reporters the defence team plans to appeal against the ruling.