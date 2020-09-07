Breaking News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny out of induced coma

7 September 2020, 14:32 | Updated: 7 September 2020, 14:53

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Alexei Navalny is out of an induced coma and is 'responding to speech' after his suspected poisoning with novichok.

Mr Navalny is currently being treated in a Berlin hospital.

Doctors said that despite his improvement, "long-term consequences of the serious poisoning cannot be ruled out."

Mr Navalny's press secretary tweeted that he will be gradually disconnected from the ventilator he is currently on.

The Kremlin critic, 44, fell ill on a flight to Moscow and had been in an induced coma since 22 August.

It comes after German officials said last weeks that test showed Mr Navalny had been poisoned with novichok, a nerve agent used to poison father and daughter Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury in 2018.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the use of novichok showed the "dangerous" attack on Mr Navalny was attempted murder and the aim was to silence him.

The German government has demanded that Russia investigate the case, however the Kremlin said it was unable to give a proper response to the findings.

The Russian ambassador in Germany has since been summoned.

Earlier on Monday, chancellor Angela Merkel's office indicated she might be willing to rethink the fate of a German-Russian gas pipeline project in a sign of Berlin's growing frustration at Moscow's stonewalling over the poisoning of Mr Navalny.

Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas said in an interview on Sunday that the Russian reaction could determine whether Germany changes its long-standing backing of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"The chancellor also believes that it's wrong to rule anything out," Mrs Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters after being asked about Mr Maas's comments.

Previously, Mrs Merkel had insisted on "decoupling" the Navalny case from the pipeline project, which the US strongly opposes.

In early August, three Republican senators threatened sanctions against the operator of a Baltic Sea port located in Mrs Merkel's parliamentary constituency over its role as a staging post for ships involved in building Nord Stream 2.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak India

India overtakes Brazil for second-most coronavirus cases

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Basirat Olamide Ajayi teaches online via her mobile phone from her house in Lagos, Nigeria

‘I feel that I can teach the whole world’: Nigerian teacher hails online classes
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny

Navalny out of coma and responsive, says German hospital

Police forces have reported a rise in attacks in the first months of lockdown

Rise in assaults on police during first three months of lockdown
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny

Merkel won’t rule out halting pipeline project over Navalny case, says spokesman

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Portokali beach in Sithonia Chalkidiki, near Sarti, Greece

Holiday quarantine: Which countries are exempt and could future changes affect my booking?
Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Care home chief: 'Government left us on our own since start of pandemic'

Care home chief: 'Government left us on our own since start of pandemic'
Matt Hancock's care home policy is "not good enough," says shadow social care minister

Matt Hancock's care home policy is "not good enough," says shadow social care minister
Shelagh said 'there is no logic to carers being able to touch your mother and you not'

'She deserves better than this' distraught daughter unable to see mother
Maajid Nawaz calls out Scottish independence supporter for echoing Brexit rhetoric

Maajid Nawaz calls out Scottish independence supporter for echoing Brexit rhetoric
'Boris Johnson throwing toys out of his pram holds no weight in Brexit talks': former Lib Dem leader

'Boris Johnson throwing his toys out of the pram holds no weight in Brexit talks'
Caller confronts Matt Hancock over 'unclear' advice on care homes

Caller challenges Matt Hancock over 'unclear' advice on care homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London