Boy, 15, found guilty of murdering teenager Alfie Lewis as he walked to meet friends near Leeds school

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Kit Heren

A teenager has been found guilty of the murder of 15-year-old schoolboy Alfie Lewis, who was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alfie was killed near St Margaret’s Primary School in Horsforth, in November.

The teenage defendant, who was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, said that he was acting in self-defence when he pulled out a knife.

Prosecutor Craig Hassall said that all of the witnesses were consistent in refuting this defence.

"None of them suggest that Alfie was in any way the aggressor, none of them suggest it was Alfie that attacked," he said.

"None of the witnesses heard Alfie shouting at or threatening [the defendant]. Not even [the defendant] says Alfie shouted at or threatened him."

Read more: Cricketer Josh Baker’s parents say they are ‘broken’ after his death aged 20 as they share emotional tribute

Read more: Pictured: 'Hero' dad who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' to defend family as children slept

Tributes left on a bench on Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, following the death of 15-year-old boy Alfie Lewis. Picture: Alamy

The fatal injury was a 14cm deep wound to Alfie's chest which punctured his heart, according to a post-mortem.

Alfie is said to have been involved in two disputes with the defendant, according to a witness.

One was a fight in which he intervened, pushing and telling the defendant off after he hit a girl.

The other was an incident in which the defendant is said to have thrown a firework at Alfie.

On the fatal day, Alfie was walking to meet his friends when he was attacked.

Mr Hassall told the court earlier: "Alfie did not get as far as meeting any of his friends that day.

"He was approached by (the defendant), and stabbed twice - once in the chest and once in the leg.

"He collapsed and died in the road close to the primary school in full view of scores of pupils leaving school and the people who were waiting to collect them."

Mr Hassall said: "(The defendant) then fled the scene, dropping the murder weapon in the road close to the primary school."

Ben Kentish on why he's in support of 'stop and search'

A nearby resident said after the stabbing: "I was very sad when I heard what had happened, it sounds like it's a waste of two lives."

A parent at the school, who did not wish to be named, added: "It's horrible. It's shocking because it's a nice area.

"You read about these things happening in London and you think it's dangerous to be a teenager there, but you don't think it would happen here.

"I just keep thinking about the parents.

"He probably went out this morning and they were expecting him to come home, and he's not there."