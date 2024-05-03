Boy, 15, found guilty of murdering teenager Alfie Lewis as he walked to meet friends near Leeds school

3 May 2024, 16:04 | Updated: 3 May 2024, 16:05

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds
Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Kit Heren

A teenager has been found guilty of the murder of 15-year-old schoolboy Alfie Lewis, who was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alfie was killed near St Margaret’s Primary School in Horsforth, in November.

The teenage defendant, who was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, said that he was acting in self-defence when he pulled out a knife.

Prosecutor Craig Hassall said that all of the witnesses were consistent in refuting this defence.

"None of them suggest that Alfie was in any way the aggressor, none of them suggest it was Alfie that attacked," he said.

"None of the witnesses heard Alfie shouting at or threatening [the defendant]. Not even [the defendant] says Alfie shouted at or threatened him."

Read more: Cricketer Josh Baker’s parents say they are ‘broken’ after his death aged 20 as they share emotional tribute

Read more: Pictured: 'Hero' dad who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' to defend family as children slept

Tributes left on a bench on Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, following the death of 15-year-old boy Alfie Lewis
Tributes left on a bench on Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, following the death of 15-year-old boy Alfie Lewis. Picture: Alamy

The fatal injury was a 14cm deep wound to Alfie's chest which punctured his heart, according to a post-mortem.

Alfie is said to have been involved in two disputes with the defendant, according to a witness.

One was a fight in which he intervened, pushing and telling the defendant off after he hit a girl.

The other was an incident in which the defendant is said to have thrown a firework at Alfie.

On the fatal day, Alfie was walking to meet his friends when he was attacked.

Mr Hassall told the court earlier: "Alfie did not get as far as meeting any of his friends that day.

"He was approached by (the defendant), and stabbed twice - once in the chest and once in the leg.

"He collapsed and died in the road close to the primary school in full view of scores of pupils leaving school and the people who were waiting to collect them."

Mr Hassall said: "(The defendant) then fled the scene, dropping the murder weapon in the road close to the primary school."

Ben Kentish on why he's in support of 'stop and search'

A nearby resident said after the stabbing: "I was very sad when I heard what had happened, it sounds like it's a waste of two lives."

A parent at the school, who did not wish to be named, added: "It's horrible. It's shocking because it's a nice area.

"You read about these things happening in London and you think it's dangerous to be a teenager there, but you don't think it would happen here.

"I just keep thinking about the parents.

"He probably went out this morning and they were expecting him to come home, and he's not there."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Gagging order on Trump does not stop him from testifying, says judge

Rishi Sunak has hit out at Labour

Sunak hits out at Labour and says public will stick with Tories at general election despite dismal local results

Mr Sunak has called a meeting for later this month.

Rishi Sunak summons university chiefs amid ‘serious concerns’ over antisemitism following clashes on US campuses

A woman has been hit by a bus outside Victoria station.

Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by double-decker bus outside London Victoria station

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

David Skaith, Kim McGuinness and Clare Ward have all been elected as regional mayors

Labour wins mayoral races in 'Rishi Sunak's backyard', York and North Yorkshire, North East, and East Midlands

The parents of rising young cricketer Josh Baker have paid tribute to their son.

Cricketer Josh Baker’s parents say they are ‘broken’ after his death aged 20 as they share emotional tribute

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian officials urge Western partners to speed up military aid deliveries

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by neice Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by niece Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty

Bizarre Brussels proposal could force European kebab houses to measure doner meat slices for identical thicknesses

Baffling Brussels proposal could force European kebab houses to measure individual slices of doner meat

Police have rushed to the scene in Dagenham

Cyclist, 19, fighting for life after being shot and stabbed during ‘ambush attack’ in Dagenham

Rishi Sunak insisted he is focused on the job at hand despite the election results

Sunak stands firm: Rishi says he is 'focused on the job at hand' despite 'worst local election results for 40 years'

The Met Office has revealed its verdict for the bank holiday weekend.

Met Office gives verdict on May bank holiday weekend weather as Brits hope for return of sunshine

Conservative party candidate Lord Ben Houchen with his wife Rachel Houchen and baby Hannah

Conservative mayor Ben Houchen re-elected in Tees Valley after seeing off Labour challenge

Barry Manilow (l) has made 'back up' plans to move his Manchester gig due to ongoing problems at Co-op Live (r)

Barry Manilow makes 'back up plan' to move show to rival Manchester arena due to ongoing crisis at Co-op Live

Rescuers and excavators working at the site of the incident

China sends vice premier to oversee recovery effort after road collapse kills 48

Latest News

See more Latest News

China launches mission to the far side of the moon as 'Space Race 2.0' gets underway

China launches mission to the far side of the moon as 'Space Race 2.0' gets underway

People gather in front of the school during a memorial ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the shooting

Flowers, candles and silence as Serbia marks anniversary of school shooting

Footage of the flooding (via AP)

At least 29 dead, 60 still missing after heavy rains in southern Brazil

Rishi Sunak has endured a difficult set of results

Tories in turmoil: Where next for Rishi Sunak after 'worst local results in 40 years', writes Natasha Clark
The star revealed her twisted ankle following reports about an alleged fight at a hotel in LA.

Britney Spears reveals painful injury in tearful video as she blames mum for ‘set up’ at Los Angeles hotel
Moon stock

China sends probe to get samples from less-explored far side of the Moon

Rod Hull with Emu (l) and Gyles Brandreth (r)

'I blame myself for Rod Hull's death': Gyles Brandreth reveals heartbreaking story behind fatal accident
Local election results have been coming in

Local election results 2024 in full: see how your area voted

Gavin and Stacey is returning for a final episode

Oh my Christ! Gavin and Stacey to return for 'last ever episode' this year

Kate and Gerry McCann (r) share heartbreaking message to mark 17 years since daughter Madeleine went missing

Madeleine McCann’s parents share heartbreaking update 17 years after she vanished

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit