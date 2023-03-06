'Our precious little man': Tributes to boy, 7, crushed to death after getting wedged between two cars in freak parking incident

Alfie Tollett was crushed to death in a car park. Picture: Devon Police/Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A seven-year-old boy died after being crushed by two cars as he was changing his shoes in a car park, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alfie Tollett, who had been watching his brother play at their local rugby club in Plymouth on February 19, was putting his shoes back on when he got stuck between two vehicles.

An electric vehicle had been struggling to park, according to the inquest, and bumped into another parked car at Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club, which then ploughed into Alfie, causing the fatal crush.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, and was released on bail until May.

Alfie's family said in a statement: "This has to be one of the hardest things we have had to do as a family.

Alfie Tollett. Picture: Devon Police

"On Sunday, our precious little Alfie was involved in a horrible incident where sadly he lost his life.

"This has left a massive hole in our whole family. Our Alfie was not just our son and brother, but also a grandson, a cousin, a nephew and a friend to so many people.

"He was our special cheeky, funny and precious little man. Our hearts are completely broken. We are so numb and are struggling to understand why this has happened.

"We would like to thank you for the kind words of support we have received. To our Alfie moos, we miss you sweetheart and we will never ever forget you. Fly high our baby.

"Thank you for the best seven years of our lives. All our love Mummy, Daddy, Jack and Teddy. X"

The car park where Alfie was crushed. Picture: Google Maps

Plymstock Oaks RFC, where Alfie was a member, said at the time of the incident: "It is with deep shock and sadness that we regret to inform you of the tragic loss of a young life of one of our own today.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and their friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

A statement released on behalf of the coroner Ian Arrow said: "[Alfie] was stood at the rear of the family car changing his boots for his shoes after watching his brother play rugby.

"A stationary vehicle parked behind the family vehicle was then struck by another electrically propelled vehicle that was attempting to park.

"This vehicle has shunted forward the parked vehicle and crushed Alfie between the two vehicles.

"Alfie was conveyed to Derriford Hospital, but sadly passed away."

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, which happened at around 11.10am on Wembury Road, near the Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club.

"A 55-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released on police bail to return on Saturday 20 May."

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage, contact police by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230040392.

A fundraiser set up on behalf of the family has raised more than £8,000.