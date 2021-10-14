Subway sex offender who targeted pregnant woman gets jail time extended

14 October 2021, 07:24

Husseini will spend longer behind bars
Husseini will spend longer behind bars. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A sex offender who targeted a heavily pregnant woman has had his prison time increased.

Ali Husseini's six year and nine month term was deemed unduly lenient after he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault and one attempted sexual assault.

He targeted women on the subway beneath the A12 in Poplar, East London, chasing and attacking them.

In August last year, he followed a 32-year-old woman as she went home from the shops, grabbed her by the throat and sexually assaulted her.

She managed to bite his arm, forcing him to let go and run away.

The next month, he targeted the pregnant woman as she walked back to work through the subway, slapping her from behind and causing her to scream and run from him.

On the following day, he pursued a 20-year-old woman as she walked home from work, holding her against the wall by her throat before touching her.

Read more: Twickenham stabbing victim named as Afghan refugee, 18

Read more: MP Claudia Webbe found guilty of harassing partner's female friend

He tried to undo her trousers' zip and started to undo his before she screamed, causing him to flee.

Judges found that the 27-year-old's choice of a remote location in which he could lie in wait was an aggravating factor and raised his sentence to nine years behind bars, the Met said.

Detective Constable Charlotte Baghurst, from the force's Specialist Crime Command, added: "Husseini is a violent and dangerous man and it is right that he will serve a longer term in prison for his awful crimes.

"I hope that this will enable these brave victims to feel safer in their communities and get their lives back on track.

"He carried out a number of predatory and prolonged attacks on lone women as they went about their day-to-day business and instilled fear in women and girls for a number of weeks.

"Everybody in the Met is absolutely committed to bringing justice to victims of sexual assault, and to make London a safer city for women and girls.

"Our teams will stop at nothing to investigate allegations and to provide support to victims."

He will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years after he is let out and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Officers arrested the suspect after 30 minutes

Norway bow and arrow attack: Man confesses after rampage leaves five dead

Sadiq Khan is now saying a steward shortage is a factor behind the cancelled New Year fireworks

Now 'grinch' Khan blames steward shortage for cancelling London NYE fireworks

Sajid Javid has criticised Sadiq Khan

'I can't understand it': Sajid Javid blasts Khan's London fireworks cancellation

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has warned of an industry shut down amid soaring gas prices

UK shutdown warning: Industry 'could stop' in winter cold snap as gas prices soar

The measures are to encourage GPs to move away from virtual appointments

Call the GP and demand to see them face-to-face: Shake-up to slash phone appointments

Police in Florida arrested the man on Tuesday

Man arrested after toddler found gun and shot mother dead during work Zoom call

Police officers cordon off the scene in Kongsberg

Five people killed after man goes on bow and arrow rampage in Norwegian town

Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham

Twickenham stabbing victim named as Afghan refugee, 18

Two more energy suppliers collapsed due to the rise in wholesale prices

Energy suppliers Pure Planet and Colorado Energy collapse in gas price crisis

Maros Sefcovic has outlined EU plans to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol

EU to slash spot checks and cut red tape amid NI Protocol row

MP Claudia Webbe, 56, was found guilty of harassing a female friend of her partner

MP Claudia Webbe found guilty of harassing partner's female friend

The Mayor of London has been branded "the grinch" for cancelling London's NYE fireworks.

Sadiq Khan branded 'grinch' for cancelling London's NYE fireworks

Billy Hood has been jailed for 25 years

London football coach jailed for 25 years in Dubai over cannabis oil found in car

Blue Origin Launch.

Lift off! William Shatner soars into orbit on Blue Origin rocket

William Shatner take part in New Shepard spacecraft crew

Watch: William Shatner blasts off into space

People are struggling to access their NHS Covid Pass.

NHS investigates issues with accessing Covid Pass

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sarah Everard was murdered by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens

Sarah Everard: All police forces to review allegations of violence against serving officers
Chris Eubank had his Louis Vuitton bag stolen in London attack.

Chris Eubank's Louis Vuitton bag mugged by 'Britain's most brazen' thief
London's New Year's fireworks have been cancelled again

'Why?!' Mayor blasted for cancelling London New Year's Eve fireworks
Dominic Cummings made fresh claims about the PM and Brexit in a series of tweets

Dominic Cummings: PM didn't understand Brexit agreement when he signed it
A lorry driver said he has lost a potential new job after Insulate Britain made him over an hour late to his interview.

Lorry driver loses job after eco-mob infuriate motorists and grind traffic to a halt
Cyclists have been targeted in the Richmond Park area

Machete-wielding gang targeting terrified cyclists in London's Richmond Park
Furious motorists clashed with an eco mob on Wednesday

Eco mob blocks road near Dartford Crossing as activists clash with furious drivers
Oliver Dowden was grilled by Nick Ferrari on LBC over the processing of visas for foreign lorry drivers.

'Hopeless': Minister says just 20 out of 300 foreign HGV driver visas have been processed
The Met officer would have been sacked had he not resigned

'Sickening': Met detective started sexual relationship with woman he was investigating
England faces devastating floods like those in Germany during the summer, the Environment Agency has warned

'Adapt or die': England faces devastating floods like Germany, climate experts warn

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Shadow International Trade Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations
Nick Ferrari gave his take on the issue

'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'
NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Ex-EU boss launches scathing attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech
Caller 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police