Family of 'little princess' Alice Stones, 4, mauled to death by dog 'overwhelmed with love', close friend says

Family of Alice Stones "overwhelmed with love", close friend says. Picture: Alamy

By Harvey Lindsay

The family of a four-year-old girl killed by a dog have said they are "overwhelmed by love" since the tragedy last month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alice Stones was mauled to death by a family dog on January 31 as she played in the garden of her Milton Keynes home.

Neighbours heard screams from her mum Louise Stones, 25, as she shouted "she's dead, she's dead".

A GoFundMe was set up to help raise money for funeral and living costs with updates added by family friend Grace Wenham, who posted a picture of Alice.

Ms Wenham shared a recent update on behalf of the family saying: "The family… want to thank everyone who has donated, shared or sent their condolences during this horrendous time.

Read more: Vigil held for 'happy little girl', 4, mauled to death by pet dog as family 'still coming to terms with' tragedy

Read more: Pictured: Girl, 4, killed by family dog in Milton Keynes attack as neighbours describe mother's 'piercing screams'

A GoFundMe was set up to help raise money for funeral and living costs. Picture: GoFundMe

"Nothing has gone unnoticed and they are overwhelmed with the love felt by the community during this unthinkable tragedy."

As of Friday afternoon, the page stood at £3,700.

It said: “Sadly, on the 31st January 2023, this world lost a beautiful little four-year-old girl (pictured on the right) to a tragic, awful accident.

“We are the close friends and family of this loving mother and daughter, we are seeking support in raising money to help towards [the] cost of [a] funeral and living in this desperate time of need.

Alice Stones, 4 was mauled to death by the family dog on Tuesday January 31. Picture: Alamy

“Anything that can be contributed will go towards supporting mum and family getting the help and support necessary In order to make this the most special and beautiful send-off this little princess deserves.

“We greatly appreciate everyone's love and condolences, please help us in allowing this family the time to grieve during this heartbreaking tragedy.

“Thank you so much to everyone that can help in any way.”

To donate towards the families GoFundMe page, click here.