Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone appears to eat poisonous Jerusalem Cherry plant in London

Alicia Silverstone sparked concern by eating the unidentified fruit. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Alicia Silverstone has sparked concern after eating what appeared to be a poisonous berry from a front garden in London.

The Hollywood actress plucked an orange-coloured fruit she saw growing near the street and filmed herself eating it.

Posting the video to social media, the 47-year-old asked her followers what the fruit was.

"I've just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether it was a tomato or not," she said.

The consensus among her followers appeared to be that it was a Jerusalem Cherry, a poisonous fruit.

One person said: "OMG NO!! Jerusalem Cherry very poisonous in the Nightshade family. Hope you are ok."

Others suggested that it was a kumquat or a rosehip, which are not toxic.

Some commenters suggested that it was strange that she was eating from someone else's garden without permission.

One follower said: "Why in the world would you eat something that you don’t know what it is".

A second added: "Even if it was a tomato, it’s on someone’s private front garden, you can’t just reach through their gate and pick their plants".

Responding to Silverstone's original question, another follower said: "That’s called a “it’s not yours. You shouldn’t touch it"."

Silverstone is best known for her performances in the 1990s films Clueless and Batman & Robin.

She is also the author of a book called 'The Kind Diet', featuring recipes she claims will "heal your organs".