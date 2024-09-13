Russian 'spy' accused of trying to disclose MP's information to Putin's intelligence services

An alleged spy has been accused of trying to disclose information about an MP to Russian intelligence services. Picture: Alamy & Facebook

By Will Conroy

A 'spy' accused of trying to disclose information about an MP to Russian intelligence services appeared in court today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Howard Phillips, 65, held “sensitive information” about the unnamed politician which he allegedly tried to pass on to spymasters.

Phillips, of Harlow, Essex, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday via video-link from Wormwood Scrubs.

He is due to enter his pleas at the Old Bailey on October 25 before his trial at Winchester Crown Court on February 10.

Phillips was arrested in central London on May 16.

Howard Phillips, 65, held 'sensitive information' about an unnamed politician. Picture: Facebook

Prosecutor Mark Luckett said Phillips made contact with someone “who he believed were foreign powers”.

Mr Luckett said: “He boasted at his ability, because of his character, that he was an individual who would be able to remain totally hidden, completely secret on the inside, able to move inside society.

“One of the significant motivations the prosecution say as to why Mr Phillips engaged in this contact was because he was motivated by financial gain.

“The prosecution say that is a motivation that is still ongoing.

“This was all about financial gain for him; he wanted a quick payday in order to provide logistics and sensitive information to a foreign state.”

Read more: Foreign Office slams Russia's 'baseless' accusations that six British diplomats were spying in Moscow

Read more: Russia expels six British diplomats it accuses of spying as tensions escalate over Ukraine weapons

The prosecutor said Phillips held “sensitive information in regards to an MP” which was disclosed to a foreign intelligence service.

He is understood to have “applied for employment within the Home Office at the Border Force Agency and applied for security clearance”.

Phillips is also said to have offered to provide support to a foreign intelligence service, booked a hotel on behalf of a foreign intelligence service and purchased a mobile phone to be used by a foreign intelligence service.

The prosecutor said Phillips held 'sensitive information in regards to an MP'. Picture: Alamy

At the time of Phillips’ arrest, a spokesman for the Met said: “As part of the investigation, which is being led by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, officers also searched an address in the Hertfordshire area and an address in the Essex area. Both searches are now complete.

“The arrest is not connected to any other recent charges or investigations linked to NSA offences and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public in connection with this matter.”

The charge was described as part of a proactive counter terrorism policing investigation into suspected offences under the National Security Act.

The Act was brought in last year to target those working secretly for hostile states within the UK.