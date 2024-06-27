Reality stars Jack Fowler and Megan McKenna join calls for next government to appoint 'allergy tsar'

27 June 2024, 05:32 | Updated: 27 June 2024, 05:36

Jack Fowler and Megan McKenna have urged the creation of an 'allergy tsar'
Jack Fowler and Megan McKenna have urged the creation of an 'allergy tsar'. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

Reality stars Jack Fowler and Megan McKenna have joined calls for the next UK government to appoint a leader to act as a champion for people with allergies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island contestant Fowler and The Only Way Is Essex star McKenna led signatures on an open letter by The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, calling for an allergy tsar to be appointed in order to "prevent more unnecessary deaths".

The letter urges the parties running in the General Election on July 4 to pledge "to give greater priority to allergy and commit to appointing the allergy tsar", should they form the next government.

It comes a week after Fowler, who starred in 2018's edition of Love Island, required five tanks of oxygen and an epi pen after suffering a severe allergic reaction on a flight to Dubai.

Fowler was rushed to Dubai Airport for further treatment.
Fowler was rushed to Dubai Airport for further treatment. Picture: Picture: JackFowler/Instagram

Fowler said he flagged his severe nut allergy twice and was reassured the meal did not contain nuts, before being served a creamy cashew nut chicken curry without his knowledge.

"We desperately need a national lead to stand up for people like me with allergies," he said.

"I hope the next Government will listen to the millions of people with allergies, and take action to appoint an allergy tsar."

McKenna, who suffers with an allergy to wheat, said "enough is enough" to her almost three million Instagram followers.

"No one should have to die from the food they eat," she said, before calling for allergies to be "taken seriously".

Read ore: Spanish cops quiz locals who claim they saw missing Jay Slater ‘watching the Euros in a bar’, Mayor reveals

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation was set up by Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, after their 15-year-old daughter Natasha died following a severe allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger baguette sandwich containing sesame in July 2016.

"This is an opportunity for the next Government to lead and tackle this modern-day epidemic that affects thousands of people in every constituency," the couple said.

"Now is the time to act to prevent more unnecessary deaths and ill health from allergy. How many more children can we afford to lose through largely preventable fatal allergic reactions?"

Following Natasha's death, the law was changed to require all food outlets to provide a full ingredients list and allergy labelling on food pre-packaged for direct sale.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The fan hurling towards Ronaldo

Shocking moment fan flies feet-first at Cristiano Ronaldo from stands, as hero security guard steps in

Detective who probed Nicola Bulley criticises Spanish police over Jay Slater search

Nicola Bulley cop slams Spanish police over Jay Slater search as he warns he'll release images of men seen with teen

Postal minister Kevin Hollinrake has said a future Tory government could intervene in the deal for Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky to take over the Royal Mail.

'Not a done deal': Minister says Royal Mail sale to foreign owner may not take place

Lee MacDonald shared the health update with fans on social media

Grange Hill actor Lee MacDonald, 56, reveals cancer diagnosis as he issues warning to fans

The fire broke out on Elmsleigh Road

Major update after fire rips through block of flats, sending huge plume of smoke into sky visible for miles

The attack took place in Leytonstone High Road station

Woman punched in the face by man in unexplained attack at east London station, as police hunt attacker

Jay Slater's mother has withdrawn some of the fundraiser money

Jay Slater's mum breaks silence as she withdraws fundraiser money, with mystery deepening in search for missing teen

The warm weather is set to return in late July

Exact date scorching temperatures will return as Brits bask in 30C heat - marking hottest day of the year so far

Travis Kelce has shared his thoughts on Prince William

Travis Kelce describes meeting Prince William and young royals at girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Wembley

Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore are stuck in space

Two astronauts stuck in space after Boeing Starliner spacecraft breaks down, with no date set for return

Striking junior doctors

Fears over latest junior doctors strike amid 30C heatwave and warning of risk of 'increased mortality'

Police have named ambulance worker Daniel Duffield as one of the victims

Mystery as police name second victim in double murder probe after ambulance worker found dead in house

Live
Kevin Hollinrake admitted to betting on a Tory election win.

General Election LIVE: Cabinet minister admits to election bet as police probe potential 'misconduct' in gambling scandal
Exclusive
A number of politicians have been implicated in the betting scandal

Politicians who delete betting scandal evidence from WhatsApp ‘committing offence’, ex-Met Police deputy chief warns

Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance.

Spanish cops quiz locals who claim they saw missing Jay Slater ‘watching the Euros in a bar’, Mayor reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

A number of politicians have been caught up in the scandal

Met Police to lead election betting probe for 'small number of cases' which could relate to misconduct in public office
Scientists have made a robotic face smile with real human skin

Revealed: Scientists create world's first smiling robot made with human skin

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak of being ‘bullied into action’ over election betting scandal
James Cleverly said he was 'furious' to learn of alleged election bets being made within his party.

Cleverly was ‘furious’ to learn of election betting scandal as he insists government will take probe findings seriously
Zara Aleena

Failures ‘across multiple agencies’ contributed to the murder of Zara Aleena, inquest finds
Jay Slater has been missing for 10 days

Jay Slater’s family ‘living in hope’ that 19-year-old is still alive, detective says as search intensifies
The families of two girls who were killed in the crash have called for justice.

Families' call for justice as driver who ploughed into school garden party killing two girls will face no charges
The hot weather continued on Wednesday

Brits bask in 30C scorcher as heatwave continues, but health alert issued amid fears of 'increase in mortality'
Phil Foden has 'temporarily' left the England Euro 2024 camp as his girlfriend Rebecca cooke is expecting their third child

Phil Foden leaves England's Euro 2024 camp to fly back to UK for 'pressing family matter'

Princess Anne is 'recovering slowly' after her injury on Sunday, her husband has said.

Princess Anne will leave hospital ‘when she’s ready’ husband says, as he gives update on her condition

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla and pupils at Christ Church CofE Primary School celebrate the literary festival

Queen of the Class: Camilla tells young readers 'you're going to be stars' on primary school visit
Charles and Camilla with the Japanese emperor and empress

King Charles makes Pokémon joke as he delivers speech during Japanese state banquet

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence has visited her in hospital after she was kicked in the head

Princess Anne's husband gives health update after she was kicked in the head by a horse and given concussion

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit