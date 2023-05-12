Alligator comes face-to-face with robot in pipe as council warns residents not to explore drains

12 May 2023, 19:36 | Updated: 12 May 2023, 20:22

The alligator in the storm drain
The alligator in the storm drain. Picture: YouTube/City of Oviedo

By Kit Heren

This is the chilling moment an alligator comes face to face with a robot in a storm drain in Florida.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The five-foot beast was spotted on May 5 in the Florida city of Oviedo.

The city's maintenance team was investigating some potholes on the road. As part of their investigation, they sent their four-wheel robotic camera into pipes to look into problems under the surface.

A spokesperson for the city council explained: "They usually bring the robot out to inspect when there are potential roadway defects to see if any pipes have leaks, cracks, defects, etc. underground.

Gator in a Stormwater Pipe

"On Friday’s inspection, as you’ll see in the video, they came across a five-foot alligator!"

The crew thought the alligator was a toad at first, because of the " two little glowing eyes" that are first visible.

Read more: Terrifying moment woman, 85, is dragged to her death by an alligator as she tried to rescue her dog

Read more: Body of boy, 2, found in alligator's mouth day after mother found stabbed to death in apartment

Council officers added: "But when it turned around, they saw the long tail of the alligator and followed it through the pipes!

"You can see in the video they got about 340 feet in before the robot got stuck on a little indentation and the alligator meandered off.

The alligator approaching
The alligator approaching. Picture: YouTube/City of Oviedo

"Just another reason not to go wandering down into the Stormwater pipes!

"Thank goodness our crews have a robot."

The city posted the video with the intro: "You’ve heard of Snakes on a Plane? How about ‘Gator in a pipe?’"

Alligators often pose a threat to Florida residents, with several deadly incidents recently.

"An elderly woman was dragged to her death by an alligator that was trying to eat her dog.The alligator lunged at Gloria Serge, 85, and her dog Trooper after stalking them at the Spanish Lakes Fairways community in Fort Pierce, Florida on Monday.

The alligator turning away
The alligator turning away. Picture: YouTube/City of Oviedo

"The alligator stalked Trooper from several metres away across a body of water before lunging at the dog, with Gloria frantically trying to protect her beloved pet.

"A neighbour called 911 but Gloria was mauled to death as she tried to spare her pet from being killed by the animal."

Meanwhile a police officer in Florida shot an alligator to retrieve the body of a missing two-year-old boy in April.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People block a key bridge during a rally against violence in Belgrade, Serbia

Tens of thousands march against populist Serbian leadership after mass shootings

View of the village Brienz and the 'Brienzer Rutsch', taken in Brienz-Brinzauls, Switzerland

Residents pack up as Swiss village evacuated under rockslide threat

Daniel Penny leaves Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Ex-marine who fatally choked NYC subway rider surrenders on manslaughter charge

Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes hit Gaza as Palestinian militants fire rockets towards Jerusalem

Jacob Cloke died in hospital five days after he killed mum-of-two Hayley Burke

Gunman suspected of shooting mother-of-two in hostage siege dies in hospital

Imran Khan banner

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan leaves high court after getting protection from arrest

Police arrested a man and shot dead two dogs after a stand off in Tower Hamlets

Police watchdog to investigate Met after incident which saw man Tasered and two dogs killed by officers

Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters

Police 'regret' that royal fan who was locked up for 13 hours during Coronation for standing near protesters missed event
France Iran Citizens Freed

French officials say two freed in Iran are on way to Paris

Linda Yaccarino has been announced as Twitter's new CEO

Elon Musk announces top NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO - with name change on the way

The New York bill was supported by charities and activists, including self-styled "Fat Fab Feminist" Victoria Abraham

Overweight people to be protected against discrimination in New York despite concerns people 'will sue over anything'

Wrecked buildings

Ukraine says it has retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut

A man has been charged with criminal damage of ULEZ cameras

Man charged with damaging Ulez cameras, as police launch crackdown after TfL report 96 incidents of criminal damage

Trevor Jacob faces 20 years in prison

YouTuber admits crashing plane for video views and faces up to 20 years in prison

Prince William revealed he was left "unable to walk for a week" after playing football just days before the Coronation.

Prince William 'left unable to walk for a week' after playing football ahead of Coronation

Dead bat

Tiny bats provide ‘glimmer of hope’ against a fungus threatening entire species

Latest News

See more Latest News

The seven-year-old was beaten and stabbed before being dumped in a warehouse

Neighbour who battered Nikki Allan, 7, with a brick and stabbed her 37 times guilty of 1992 murder
Rishi Sunak has said it is 'disappointing' that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be allowed to speak at Eurovision

Rishi Sunak slams Eurovision for not letting Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak at Saturday's final in Liverpool
Condor chick

California condors confront bird flu in flight from extinction

The decision to seat Harry away from Prince William and senior royals at the Coronation was "deliberate", as sitting him next to the Waleses would have been "impossible" a royal expert has said.

Seating Harry away from William at Coronation was 'deliberate' as putting him with Waleses would have been 'impossible'
Shootings protest in Belgrade

Serbian leader denounces planned Belgrade bridge blockade after shootings

Paul Clark has been jailed for 28 months

Former Labour minister jailed for 28 months for making and distributing more than 1,000 child abuse images
Sainsbury's has issued an urgent food recall

Sainsbury's urgently recalls popular food product over salmonella fears

Holly Willoughby has removed references to This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby removes reference to Phillip Schofield on Twitter as This Morning pair 'barely speak to each other'
Anne* and her two children moved to the property three years after fleeing an abusive relationship

Mum's fury with flat riddled with mould that even grows on her son's clothes - and she's told the rent is going up by £60
Louisiana pine snake

Snakes released into new home in Louisiana forest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Millie Mackintosh claimed she had been 'ghosted' by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'ghosted me when she met Prince Harry', Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh claims
The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

'Lucky to be alive': Eyewitness says woman in her 80s hit by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh motorcade 'thrown across road'
Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters

Royal superfan locked up for 13 hours during Coronation after standing near protesters

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

Tonight With Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit