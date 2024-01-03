Alton Towers closes popular attraction after 20 years in 'difficult decision'

Alton Towers. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Alton Towers has closed a popular attraction after 20 years, in what theme park bosses have called "a difficult decision".

The Staffordshire theme park and resort is set to close its spa, which opened in 2003. Bosses said the closure was "essential" for "future growth and development".

Alton Towers' spa first opened in 1996 as a pirate-themed lagoon attraction, but was converted seven years later.

The spa was found in Alton Towers' main hotel, and offered treatments and day packages.

Visitors could use the pool and relaxation rooms, relax in the hot tub and sauna, and get facials, massages and beauty treatments.

Alton Towers spa has closed. Picture: Alton Towers

But it closed after New Year's Eve, with Alton Towers bosses not giving a detailed explanation for why it is no longer in service.

A spokesperson for the theme park said: "This was a difficult decision but one we feel is essential for the future growth and development of the Resort.

"Our top priority has been supporting our employees at the Spa during this time, including with advice on career opportunities available across the Resort.

"We are also in the process of contacting guests with bookings in 2024 to discuss alternative options.

Nemesis is set to return this year. Picture: Getty

"We sincerely appreciate the loyalty and support of our valued guests and dedicated colleagues throughout the years."

The spa has got good reviews, with customers praising the staff and the treatments on offer.

One said the spa was "not over crowded and [there was] plenty of space for all there to move around comfortably without having to wait."

Another said that the facilities were "excellent value for money compared to other spas", adding that "the ladies at the desk were friendly and helpful - overall nice experience and highly recommend if you don’t fancy spending over the odds at ‘posher’ spas".

The spa is not the first Alton Towers attraction to close this year, with the Retro Squad rides taken down in November.

But there is good news for rollercoaster lovers, as Nemesis, which has been closed for repairs for over a year, is set to reopen in 2024.

Ride creator John Wardley told the Sun last year that thrillseekers could look forward to riding "essentially the same Nemesis that everybody loves, but even better".