Amanda Abbington 'deeply disappointed' with Strictly bosses - as bomb threat probed by police following bullying allegations

Amanda Abbington 'deeply disappointed' with Strictly bosses - as bomb threat probed by police following allegations. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Actor Ambanda Abbington has said she is 'deeply disappointed' at the handling of Strictly bullying claims - as police launched a probe into a bomb threat following Strictly allegations.

Police have now launched an investigation after the West End theatre where Amanda Abbington was performing after a credible bomb threat was revealed.

Abbington, 50, was performing in When It Happens To You at London's Park Theatre when the threat was made.

A source close to the star has now said the force is taking the threats "very seriously".

The claims are but the latest chapter in the Strictly Come Dancing saga, after a series of high profile celebrities and dancers came forward accusing strictly pros of bullying behaviour.

Abbington, who starred in the 2023 season of the show, says her experience on the show with Pernice left her with “PTSD”.

She had previously claimed there are around "50 hours of toxic footage", which reportedly "horrified" producers.

London, UK. 22 June, 2023. Amanda Abbington attends the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One UK Premiere Arrivals at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Credit: S.A.M./Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

According to insiders, Abbinton feels bosses are "protecting Giovanni to save themselves", claiming they are "ignoring" the experiences of contestants.

Pernice has always strongly denied the allegations against him,

A source told The Sun: 'It’s feared the person behind this could be a twisted fan who is targeting Amanda because she made a complaint to the BBC against Giovanni.

A friend of Amanda told The Sun: "She's deeply disappointed with the BBC. She thinks it feels like such a boys' club.

"As well as the probe taking so long, it feels like they are protecting Giovanni to save themselves and ignoring not only her experience but that of other women who've bravely come forward."

Hitting back at Abbington in recent weeks, Pernice’s lawyers told ITV: “We would urge people to wait for the review’s conclusion and not to pay heed to very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them.

London, UK. 26th Aug, 2019. Giovanni Pernice at the Strictly Come Dancing Launch at BBC Broadcasting House in London. Credit: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

“Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.”

It comes as Amanda Abbington is said to have handed a series of "bombshell texts" to the team investigating the fallout from her Strictly Come Dancing stint.

The texts in question are alleged to contain 'bombshell' revelations about the behaviour of her former dance partner, Giovanni Pernice.

Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated after BBC bosses were shown the footage.