Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice break silence after bombshell report into Strictly bullying claims

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice break silence after bombshell report into Strictly bullying and harassment claims. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Amanda Abbington has broken her silence after Strictly bosses released their bombshell report into her bullying and harassment claims against her former dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The BBC released its report today where they cleared Pernice of the most serious allegations of claims of physical aggression. It upheld her verbal bullying and harassment complaints.

The corporation also apologised to The Sherlock actress, 50, who previously said she was subject to a "toxic environment" and "inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying" during her training in 2023.

Responding to the report, Abbington said that despite the vile abuse she received following her complaints, she has "never regretted coming forward".

She added that the apology was a "vindication" of her complaint and that she had been invited to meet with senior management at the BBC. This is something she is considering, Abbington said.

Former Strictly contestants Angela Rippon (left) and Amanda Abbington (centre) leaving BBC Broadcasting House in London with Sara Davies. Picture: Alamy

Giovanni Pernice arriving at the red carpet launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Strictly bosses apologise to Amanda Abbington but clear dance partner Giovanni Pernice of most serious allegations

Read More: Ex-Strictly pro Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence after domestic violence charges dropped

Abbington said in a statement: "As the BBC has indicated today in its statement, my decision to come forward and complain about Giovanni Pernice’s conduct towards me was not an easy thing to do.

"In the days, weeks and months since I contacted the BBC, I’ve been accused of being a liar, a troublemaker and of being “mad and unstable”. I’ve also received rape and murder threats and a bomb threat was sent to my place of work. My family and children have also been subjected to threats and intimidation.

"Despite this vile abuse, I’ve never regretted coming forward, and today’s apology from the BBC is a vindication of my complaint. It’s not just a vindication for me, it’s a vindication for the other people who have contacted me since I made my complaint to express concerns about their own experiences on Strictly Come Dancing.

"I hope those who have felt unable to speak out now will be more confident that they will be listened to and believed. The BBC has invited me to meet with senior management and this is something I will now be considering.

"This apology means a great deal to me. So too does the fact that the BBC have acknowledged the steps that were put in place to support and protect me and past contestants were 'not enough'.

"What matters most now is that lessons have been learned and that the BBC makes the changes they’ve promised, to ensure others don’t experience the same ordeal that I and others like me did."

Amanda Abbington attends the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One UK Premiere Arrivals at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square. Picture: Alamy

The Saturday night ballroom dancing show has come under fire in recent months after other celebrities reportedly made complaints against former professional dancers.

Pernice faced claims about his teaching methods, which he denies, while Graziano Di Prima faced claims about his conduct with a past participant.

In response to what the BBC has called "concerns" that are "fundamentally about training and rehearsals", the corporation announced new welfare measures, including the introduction of a production team member who will be present "at all times" during training room rehearsals.

Pernice previously rejected the allegations that he displayed "abusive or threatening behaviour" while working as a professional dancer. He did not take part in the show's latest series.

In a written statement today, a spokesperson for Pernice said: "We are pleased that this six-month review has not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour by Giovanni.

"Giovanni is relieved that the overwhelming majority of allegations out to the BBC have not been upheld and looks forward to continuing his work on Dancing With The Stars in Italy this season."