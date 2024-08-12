Amanda Abbington 'hands bombshell texts' to Strictly probe with fresh revelations about Giovanni Pernice's behaviour

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice are in dispute. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Amanda Abbington is said to have handed a series of "bombshell texts" to the team investigating the fallout from her Strictly Come Dancing run, containing revelations about the behaviour of former partner Giovanni Pernice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Abbington, who starred in the 2023 season, says her experience on the show with Pernice left her with “PTSD”.

A BBC investigation into the claims has been sent these texts, which an insider said showed he "[stepped] over the line of what is acceptable".

Pernice strongly denies all allegations against him.

A source told the Sun: "The investigation is set to conclude this week but it has been made more difficult by the new disclosure from Amanda.

"It has turned the course of the probe. It seemed Giovanni would be cleared but this new information has changed everything again.

"Giovanni, it seems now, did appear to step over the line of what is acceptable for a BBC ­representative but more discussions need to be had.

"Every time they seem to reach a conclusion, something else gets thrown in that throws the investigation in a new direction."

But Pernice has “bombshell evidence” the claims are false, according to reports.

A friend of the sacked dancer told the Mail: “Gio is so cross. He just can't work out why she would come out and say these things.

“She didn't give any further detail, it's like she drops a bomb and then doesn't follow it through. The verdict is just days away now, it's the home straight for him but he is absolutely determined to clear his name.

“He and his team are adamant that there is something concrete which will prove that Amanda is telling lies.

“He can't wait for the truth to come out, it will be a huge relief for him. Giovanni is not going let this go. It is basically war now. He will clear his name with all the evidence he has.”

Giovanni Pernice strongly denies the allegations. Picture: Alamy

“Giovanni knows what his options are when it comes to suing Amanda,” another friend told the outlet.

“Let's just say he has set himself up nicely with the infrastructure around him to pave the way. He is absolutely reserving his right. This is a mess.”

Speaking earlier, Abbington did not hold back as she described her time working with Pernice.

She told ITV's Lorraine: “It was inappropriate; it was mean, it was nasty, it was bullying. I put up with it for five weeks, six weeks. It started early on and when it started to happen, I would shut down because I would recognise those red flags.”

"It's out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I'm not the one who's blocking it. I've said anyone can watch it, but he (Giovanni) doesn't want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he's got nothing to hide."

Hitting back at Abbington, Pernice’s lawyers told ITV: “We would urge people to wait for the review’s conclusion and not to pay heed to very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood breaks silence after 'shock' of dancing show's abuse allegations

Read more: Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova breaks silence over 'complaint' amid misconduct scandal

“Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.”

The statement continued: “As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations it has been able to substantiate with us. They do not resemble Amanda’s latest allegations, given to ITV, in any shape or form.”

Pernice is not the only Strictly Come Dancing star accused of inappropriate behaviour while on set.

Abbington quit Strictly mid-way through the 2023 series. Picture: Getty

Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated after BBC bosses saw footage of him allegedly “kicking” dance partner Zara McDermott.

He said at the time: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

"My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the HR process, I understand it's best for the show if I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professional and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

Taking to Instagram, former Love Island star McDermott said: "I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports.

"Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl.

"When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true.

"I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it.

Zara McDermott attends the "Emilia Perez" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Getty

"I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took.

"And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of.

"The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different.

"Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

"But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud.

"This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries."

McDermott continued: "I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot. Love, always. Zara."