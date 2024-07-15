Amanda Abbington recalls 'tough and horrible' Strictly experience as she was left 'vomiting and crying' after rehearsals

Amanda Abbington has said her time on Strictly Come Dancing was "tough and horrible" as she recalled that she would vomit and cry at home after rehearsals.

The actress, best known for playing Mary Watson in Sherlock, withdrew from the dance competition last year citing "personal reasons".

Her partner, Giovanni Pernice, was accused of "threatening and abusive" behaviour during training on the show - which he has strongly denied.

He allegedly adopted "militant" training methods, leading to Abbington quitting early.

Speaking about her time on the show, Abbington said she had "the worst experience".

"The show was tough and horrible, but the aftermath of it I was not expecting," the actress told the Sunday Times.

"It's been really brutal and it just hasn't stopped."

Reflecting on her experience after the show, the actress added: "It's been awful, just relentless.

"Death threats and rape threats for just standing up for something that I thought was wrong."

Abbington credited her fiancé for being a great support during the challenging time, reminding her of the gruelling experience she went through when she began doubting herself.

"He'd go, 'Yes, you would come home and you'd vomit, you'd cry, and you'd think you were not good enough. You were a shadow, a shell'," she said.

It comes after it was revealed that a 'bullying' probe within Strictly Come Dancing had been expanded to other pros as well as Pernice.

Sources told MailOnline that accusations have prompted bosses to extend the inquiry to look at others involved with the show as they gear up for the 20th anniversary.

Pernice, 33, denies the accusations against him.

He has said that he is "confident" that the probe over his time on the show will be "resolved soon".

The professional dancer said he believed TV bosses would drop their investigation into him after training footage was reviewed.

But Abbington is said to be considering fresh legal action over the experience.

Her lawyers believe the tapes will support misconduct accusations against the pro dancer, it is understood.

A source told The Sun said: "Amanda and her legal team asked to have access to the tapes.

"The BBC contacted Giovanni and his legal team to get their consent but they refused."

It has been confirmed that Pernice will not return for the show's forthcoming 20th anniversary series amid the allegations.