Amanda Abbington compares Strictly to ‘the trenches’ and says she suffered ‘humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature’

24 July 2024, 23:54 | Updated: 24 July 2024, 23:57

Amanda Abbington quit the show in 2023, citing 'personal reasons'
Amanda Abbington quit the show in 2023, citing 'personal reasons'. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Amanda Abbington plunged Strictly Come Dancing into further crisis this evening as she claims she experienced

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BBC show has been under fire recently after several former contestants made allegations about inappropriate behaviour by professional dancers on the show.

Abbington, who starred in the 2023 season, says her experience on the show with her partner Giovanni Pernice left her with 'PTSD'.

Speaking to Channel 4, she claimed the professional dancer tried to block the release of '50 hours of toxic footage', which reportedly 'horrified' BBC producers.

Amanda Abbington
Amanda Abbington. Picture: Alamy

"There's 50 hours of footage that's being blocked. You know, 50 hours is a lot of footage, and a lot of time spent in a room that was toxic," she told presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who also starred in the show.

"It's out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I'm not the one who's blocking it. I've said anyone can watch it, but he (Giovanni) doesn't want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he's got nothing to hide."

Read More: 'The line should never be crossed': BBC boss apologises for Strictly Come Dancing abuse controversy

Read More: Long-serving strictly stars could face cull following scandals around alleged abusive behaviour

Pernice, who was suspended by the BBC, has always strongly denied the claims.

A spokesperson tonight for Giovanni told MailOnline: "We would urge people to wait for the review's conclusion and not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them."

Another Strictly professional was sacked by the BBC after allegations that he 'hit, kicked and spat at' Zara McDermott, who appeared on the show last year.

Graziano Di Prima
Graziano Di Prima. Picture: Getty

Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated after BBC bosses were shown the footage.

He said at the time: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

"My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the HR process, I understand it's best for the show if I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professional and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Trump labels Harris his ‘new victim to defeat’ after Biden withdrawal

Election 2024 Biden

Biden uses Oval Office address to explain his decision to quit 2024 race

Breaking
Kamala Harris will replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee

‘History is in your hands’: Joe Biden admits ‘it’s time for younger voices’ in historic Oval Office address

Tom Tugendhat served as Security Minister in the last Tory Government

Tom Tugendhat ‘ready to leave ECHR’ if necessary as he becomes second Tory MP to launch leadership bid

The logo for CrowdStrike and a Spirit Airlines webpage (Richard Drew/AP)

CrowdStrike blames bug that led to global tech outage

Netanyahu has addressed the US Congress

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress as protests erupt on streets of Washington with five arrested

Netanyahu waves

Netanyahu vows to press on with war in Gaza until ‘total victory’

Andrew Tate in sunglasses and black top at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania

Andrew Tate defamation case against trafficking accuser can go to trial – judge

Five people have been arrested inside the US Capitol building for attempting to disrupt an address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Five arrested in US Capitol building for attempting to disrupt Israeli PM Netanyahu's speech

Tributes at the Supernova music festival in Israel

October 7 survivor recounts sexual assault by Hamas attackers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United States Congress tonight as he declared the "US and Israel must stand together."

Benjamin Netanyahu declares US and Israel 'must stand together' as he delivers speech to Congress

A Russian serviceman patrols a destroyed residential area in the city of Severodonetsk on July 12, 2022

Russia 'would have to lose over 1.5 million soldiers' to achieve Ukraine war goals, new head of British army claims

Exclusive
Steven Van de Velde will compete at this year's Olympics

Athlete who raped 12-year-old British girl shouldn’t be banned from the Olympics, Paula Radcliffe tells LBC

US Israel Netanyahu

Police use pepper spray as protesters march on Capitol ahead of Netanyahu speech

FBI Director Christopher Wray

Trump gunman researched Kennedy assassination, FBI director says

Exclusive
Seven Labour MPs were suspended

Rebel MP who was suspended by Labour over two-child benefit cap vote claims she was ‘bullied’ by party whips

Latest News

See more Latest News

RAF Typhoon at a base In Lincolnshire

Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort British Typhoons over Black Sea

Salman Rushdie

Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie charged with supporting terrorist group

Brits are in for another heatwave

Exact date Brits to bask in mini heatwave as temperatures set to hit 30C

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent

Police 'being supported by counter-terror officers' as they investigate stabbing of soldier outside barracks
Ayub Qassim, who was one of the last people to see Jay Slater alive, has broken his silence about the case in a YouTube live broadcast.

Mystery man who was one of the last people to see Jay Slater alive breaks silence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Netanyahu looks to boost US support in speech to Congress

The Eiffel Tower is visible behind a blue flag that reads 'Paris 2024'

French authorities foil several plots to ‘destabilise’ the Paris Olympics

Starmer and Sunak focused on agreements rather than differences in the Labour leader's first PMQs

Starmer and Sunak play nice in Labour leader's first Prime Minister's Questions

Ms Dujardin was officially suspended on Tuesday evening pending an investigation.

'She wanted to save dressage': Whistleblower defends leaking footage of Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse
The video shows police kicking a man on the ground

Armed police officer who was filmed kicking man in the face at Manchester Airport stood down from active duty

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits
Frogmore Cottage remains empty

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit