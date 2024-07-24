Amanda Abbington compares Strictly to ‘the trenches’ and says she suffered ‘humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature’

Amanda Abbington quit the show in 2023, citing 'personal reasons'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Amanda Abbington plunged Strictly Come Dancing into further crisis this evening as she claims she experienced

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The BBC show has been under fire recently after several former contestants made allegations about inappropriate behaviour by professional dancers on the show.

Abbington, who starred in the 2023 season, says her experience on the show with her partner Giovanni Pernice left her with 'PTSD'.

Speaking to Channel 4, she claimed the professional dancer tried to block the release of '50 hours of toxic footage', which reportedly 'horrified' BBC producers.

"There's 50 hours of footage that's being blocked. You know, 50 hours is a lot of footage, and a lot of time spent in a room that was toxic," she told presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who also starred in the show.

"It's out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I'm not the one who's blocking it. I've said anyone can watch it, but he (Giovanni) doesn't want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he's got nothing to hide."

Read More: 'The line should never be crossed': BBC boss apologises for Strictly Come Dancing abuse controversy

Read More: Long-serving strictly stars could face cull following scandals around alleged abusive behaviour

Pernice, who was suspended by the BBC, has always strongly denied the claims.

A spokesperson tonight for Giovanni told MailOnline: "We would urge people to wait for the review's conclusion and not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them."

Another Strictly professional was sacked by the BBC after allegations that he 'hit, kicked and spat at' Zara McDermott, who appeared on the show last year.

Graziano Di Prima. Picture: Getty

Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated after BBC bosses were shown the footage.

He said at the time: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

"My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the HR process, I understand it's best for the show if I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professional and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."