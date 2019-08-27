Amazon Fires: Brazil Rejects G7 Offer Of $22m Aid

27 August 2019, 10:25

A fire burns along the road to Jacunda National Forest, near the city of Porto Velho in the Vila Nova Samuel region which is part of Brazil's Amazon.
A fire burns along the road to Jacunda National Forest, near the city of Porto Velho in the Vila Nova Samuel region which is part of Brazil's Amazon. Picture: PA

Brazil has rejected an offer of aid from G7 countries to help tackle fires in the Amazon rainforest, saying the resources are "more relevant to reforest Europe."

No reason has been given for the decision - but it comes after president Jair Bolsonaro said the offer would leave his country like "a colony or no man's land".

French President Emmanuel Macron - who hosted a G7 summit that ended on Monday - said $22m (£18m) would be released.

But Foreign minister Ernesto Araujo has said a new initiative was not needed, because international mechanisms were in place to fight deforestation.

Commenting on the G7 offer of aid, Mr Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni, told Brazil's Globo news website: "Thanks, but maybe those resources are are more relevant to reforest Europe.

"Macron cannot even avoid a predictable fire in a church that is part of the world's heritage, and he wants to give us lessons for our country?" Mr Lorenzoni added, in a reference to the fire that hit Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris in April.

Greenpeace France described the G7's response to the crisis as "inadequate given the urgency and magnitude of this environmental disaster".

