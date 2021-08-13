Amazon Lord of the Rings spin-off to be made in UK

Both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings film trilogies were filmed in New Zealand. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Production of Amazon's new Lord of the Rings television series is moving from New Zealand to the UK, Amazon Studios has confirmed.

The series is set thousands of years before events in JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Its name has yet to be announced.

The series has finished filming in New Zealand for its first instalment, the same location that the films based on JRR Tolkien's books were filmed.

The location change to the UK "aligns with the studio's strategy of expanding its production footprint and investing in studio space" across the country, Amazon said.

The first series is expected to air in September 2022. Picture: The Lord of the Rings on Prime

Earlier this year it was revealed that the upcoming series is thought to be the most expensive ever made, with a budget of £336 million.

Four years ago Amazon paid $250 million to secure the TV rights to JRR Tolkein's works.

They reportedly plan to make a further four series, with filming expected to take place in the UK, the setting which inspired the novels.

Vernon Sanders, VP and co-head of TV at Amazon Studios, said: "We want to thank the people and the government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord Of The Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey.

"We are grateful to the New Zealand Film Commission, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited, and others for their tremendous collaboration that supported the New Zealand film sector and the local economy during the production of Season One."

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said that he was "delighted" to hear of the decision to make the second series of the blockbuster in the UK.

"With our strengths in talent, production and the great environment created by UK Government initiatives, including the creative tax reliefs and the Film and TV Restart Scheme, it's clear that we are attracting the very best content-makers in the world to our shores.

"Thousands of high-quality jobs all across the UK will be created and supported by The Lord Of The Rings television series so this is very exciting news as we build back better."

Both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies were also filmed in New Zealand. Picture: Twitter/The Lord of the Rings on Prime

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak tweeted that the move is "great news for the UK's TV & Film industry which will support thousands of jobs."

It is not yet known exactly where in the UK the series will be made.

Post-production of the first series will continue in New Zealand until June 2022. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime in September 2022.