Amazon staff strike over 35p-an-hour pay rise and slam company for 'undermining' workers' rights

4 August 2022, 18:16 | Updated: 4 August 2022, 18:20

Staff have gone on strike at an Amazon warehouse in Essex
Staff have gone on strike at an Amazon warehouse in Essex. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Workers at an Amazon warehouse have staged a protest in a dispute over a pay rise of 35p per hour.

The GMB union said hundreds of employees in Tilbury, Essex, stopped work on Thursday after being given the measly rise.

The union said workers are seeking a £2-an-hour rise to better match the demands of their job and cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Steve Garelick, GMB regional organiser, said: "Amazon is one of the most profitable companies on the planet.

"With household costs spiralling, the least they can do is offer decent pay.

"Amazon continues to reject working with trade unions to deliver better working conditions and fair pay.

Staff have accused Amazon of undermining workers rights
Staff have accused Amazon of undermining workers rights. Picture: Alamy

"Their repeated use of short-term contracts is designed to undermine workers' rights.

"The image the company likes to project, and the reality for their workers, could not be more different.

"They need to drastically improve pay and working conditions."

Staff have gone on strike at the warehouse in Tilbury, Essex
Staff have gone on strike at the warehouse in Tilbury, Essex. Picture: Alamy

An Amazon spokesman said: "Starting pay for Amazon employees will be increasing to a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.

"This is for all full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary roles in the UK.

"In addition to this competitive pay, employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount among others, which combined are worth thousands annually, as well as a company pension plan."

