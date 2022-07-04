Amber Heard appeals against Johnny Depp defamation verdict

4 July 2022, 07:15

Amber Heard's legal team have appealed the verdict of a her defamation case against Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's legal team have appealed the verdict of a her defamation case against Johnny Depp. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Amber Heard's legal team have appealed the verdict of a her defamation case against Johnny Depp, asking judges to throw out the ruling or begin a new case.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lawyers filed a 43-page motion on behalf of the actress, which questioned the suitability of the jurors and claims the ruling was not supported by evidence.

Attorney Elaine Bredehoft said Mr Depp’s claims "proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms Heard's statements were actually false".

Last month a jury found a 2018 article that Ms Heard wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse to be defamatory.

The motion issued on Friday also highlights that during the six-week trial, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's legal team submitted statements and evidence from 2016 despite the op-ed being published in 2018.

The motion calls a new trial, a new verdict, or a dismissal of Mr Depp’s complaint altogether.

Lawyers also question the credibility of the jury stating the 'duelling' verdicts were "inconsistent and irreconcilable".

Read more: Heard stands by 'every word' and admits Depp trial was 'Hollywood brats at their worst'

They also argue that one juror had not been properly vetted the document stated that Juror 15 "was clearly born later than 1945".

Adding: "Publicly available information demonstrates that he appears to have been born in 1970.

''This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury."

Mr Depp consistently denied during his own evidence the "outrageous, outlandish" claims of abuse.

The 59-year-old was awarded $10.35 million (£8.2m) in damages.

Ms Heard won on one count of her countersuit, successfully arguing that her ex-husband's press agent defamed her by claiming her allegations were "an abuse hoax" aimed at capitalising on the #MeToo movement.

The jury awarded her $2m (£1.5m) in damages.

Read more: Amber Heard blasts Johnny Depp's TikTok celebrating defamation trial verdict

Actor Amber Heard and her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft appealed the verdict on Friday
Actor Amber Heard and her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft appealed the verdict on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The six-week trial also saw Heard challenged over why she had not yet donated her seven million dollar (£5.7 million) divorce settlement to charities as promised.

In an interview since losing her court battle against the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Ms Heard said she "absolutely" still loves her ex-husband.

The 36-year-old actress also said she fears she could be "silenced" from speaking out in future.

She told NBC Today's Savannah Guthrie she has "no bad feelings or ill will" towards Mr Depp following their high-profile court case, which came to a close just two weeks ago.

She insisted she did the best she could to make a "deeply broken relationship work" but realised she was not a "likeable victim".

Asked whether she still had love for Mr Depp, she replied: "Yes, absolutely. I love him.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Motorists face "serious disruption throughout the day" as protesters target motorways

Motorists face 'serious disruption' as protesters set to block motorways over fuel prices

Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain the appointment of Chris Pincher

PM under pressure to explain Chris Pincher appointment after 'groping' allegations

Jake McLean (centre) was reportedly killed in the crash, whilst Yazmin Oukhellou (insert) was injured

Lauren Goodger's ex Jake McLean dies in car crash with TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou injured

A piece of glacier broke away on the Marmolada mountain

Six dead after chunk of glacier breaks off and slams into hikers on Italian mountain

The British Army's social media accounts have been hacked

British Army hit by cyber-attack as Twitter account retweets about ape-themed NFTs

Several people have been killed in a shooting in a Copenhagen shopping centre

Three killed and three injured in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting as man, 22, arrested

The alleged incident happened on Manchester's Bloom Street

Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of rape after 'incident' at Manchester nightclub

Eco protesters stormed the track and were dragged out the way of oncoming cars

'Dangerous' eco protesters storm track at British GP after '3-car pile-up' halts race

A caller told LBC that 'no show' job hunters were fuelling chaos at airports

‘No-show’ job-hunters fuelling airport chaos and delays, recruitment insider says

The government is to announce plans to ensure all new public buildings have male and female toilets

New schools, hospitals shops and offices must have single-sex toilets, Govt to confirm

A fire broke out on the roof of a block in Bromley

Over 100 people evacuated after blaze in south east London tower block

Residents in a number of Sydney suburbs were ordered to evacuate

Thousands flee their homes as flooding hits Sydney

Peter Brook has been described as one of the 'great renovators' of contemporary theatrer

Theatre visionary Peter Brook dies aged 97

Therese Coffey said the PM was "not aware of specific allegations" about Chris Pincher

Boris Johnson 'not aware of specific allegations' made against Pincher, minister says

A woman died after losing an arm and a leg in a shark attack off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt

Second woman killed by shark off Egypt's red sea coast

Nick Kyrgios made it through to the last 16 after the fiery clash on court

Nick Kyrgios called ‘evil bully’ by Tsitsipas after 'box office' Wimbledon encounter

Latest News

See more Latest News

Passengers queueing at Heathrow's Terminal 2 earlier this week

Airport chaos: security checks for new workers fast-tracked

Boris Johnson is accused of ignoring warnings about appointing Chris Pincher

PM accused of 'turning blind eye to Chris Pincher warnings' as more allegations emerge
A former royal protection officer has claimed Prince Andrew had an "intimate relationship" with Ghislaine Maxwell (pictured in insert with Virginia Giuffre), giving her unfettered access to the royal residence

Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell 'unrestricted access to Palace,' ex-officer claims
Chris Pincher says he is seeking medical support after getting "far too drunk" at the Carlton Club in London

Tory MP Chris Pincher seeking 'professional medical support' after 'groping' allegations
Holiday makers have been met with huge queues at major UK airports

More travel chaos as 'fuel issue' halts Heathrow departures and more flights axed
The government says the plans would mean people could buy bigger homes than they would have otherwise

Government draws up plan for mortgages that your kids pay for after you die
An average of 23,000 parking tickets are being dished out by private parking firms every day

Govt 'to end rip-off parking' as 23,000 tickets dished out by private firms a day
Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius meets victim Reeva Steenkamp's father in a bid for parole
Luiz Da Silva Neto drugged two men and sexually assaulted them

Man guilty of drugging and raping two straight men as cops fear there may be more victims
Holiday makers have been met with huge queues at major UK airports

'Disorganised hell': Chaos at UK airports as holidaymakers face 3-hour security queues

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister - 'He swore at me - the C word!'
Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't a helpful response to those who come out as LGBTQ+

Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't helpful to those who come out as LGBTQ+
NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Mafia-like' loyalty, and a toxic culture of power: Ben Kentish's inside view on the culture of Westminster

'Mafia-like' loyalty and a toxic 'power' culture: Ben Kentish's inside view on Westminster
LBC Views: Gina Davidson says Nicola Sturgeon has surprised everyone with her bold referendum announcement - but that it's a huge gamble

LBC Views: Nicola Sturgeon's independence grenade could blow up in her face
Ben Kentish's Nato anlysis

LBC Views: Nato will need to do much more if it is to stop Putin
'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park
'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe
Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London