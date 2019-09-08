Amber Rudd Resigns Accusing Boris Johnson Of "Assault On Decency And Democracy"

Amber Rudd Resigns Accusing Boris Johnson Of "Assault On Decency And Democracy". Picture: PA Images

Amber Rudd has resigned from the cabinet and the Conservative whip, saying that she cannot "stand by while moderate Conservatives are expelled".

The former Work and Pensions Secretary, who supported Remain during the EU referendum in 2016, strongly criticised the government's direction on Brexit.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, she said: "I joined your Cabinet in good faith: accepting that 'No Deal' had to be on the table, because it was the means by which we would have the best chance of achieving a new deal to leave on 31 October.

"However I no longer believe leaving with a deal is the government's main objective.

She continued: "I must also address the assault on decency and democracy that took place last week when you sacked 21 talented, loyal One Nation Conservatives.

"This short sighted culling of my colleagues has stripped the Party of broad-minded and dedicated Conservative MPs. I cannot support this act of political vandalism.

"Britain's body politic is under attack from both sides of the ideological debate. I will now play whatever role I can to help return it to a better place."

It comes after a week of controversial decisions by Boris Johnson and the news that the Prime Minister may break the law in order to leave the EU on 31 October.

A spokesperson for Downing Street said it was "disappointed" by the resignation of a "talented" minister and announced that Therese Coffey will replace Ms Rudd as Work and Pensions Secretary.