Amber warning for 35C extreme temperatures issued by Met Office ahead of four-day second heatwave

An amber warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

An amber warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office ahead of soaring temperatures as high as 35C.

The warning is in place from midnight on Thursday until the end of Sunday, as the UK braces for its second heatwave.

Temperatures will be highest across parts of England and Wales with these peaking on Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office has warned the wider population is "likely" to experience health issues such as sunburn, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses during the extremely hot weather.

It also warned adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat.

The national weather service said there is an increased chance some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, and warned some changes in working practices and daily routines may be required.

The latest heatwave follows months of low rainfall, leaving places tinder-dry and sparking devastating wildfires across the UK.

Two water companies have introduced hosepipe bans including Southern Water which affected 935,000 from last Friday, and others are encouraging consumers to be mindful of their water usage.

The National Drought Group moved England into "Prolonged Dry Weather" status, which is the final stage before an official drought, at an emergency meeting last month.

According to the Met Office, July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, with England getting just 35% of its average rainfall for the month, and Wales 53%.

More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes, rivers and other beauty spots during the warmer weather, leading to an increased risk of water safety and fire-related incidents, the Met Office said.

