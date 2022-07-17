Amber weather warning begins as medics warn of deadly ‘ferocious heat’ next week

17 July 2022, 08:21 | Updated: 17 July 2022, 10:12

An Amber weather warning is in place and people are being advised to only travel if essential
An Amber weather warning is in place and people are being advised to only travel if essential. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

An amber warning for extreme heat is in place today with temperatures set to rise to 38 degrees by Tuesday.

The amber warning is in place for England and parts of Wales, with record temperatures predicted in the coming days.

A national emergency has been declared, with temperatures possibly reaching 41C (106F). A hot weather 'red alert' is in place on Monday and Tuesday.

The chief executive of the College of Paramedics has warned that the "ferocious heat" the UK is predicted to experience over the next few days could result in people dying.

Yesterday former Government Chief Scientist Sir David King told LBC that up to 10,000 excess deaths have to be anticipated during Monday and Tuesday's heatwave.

Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse said transport services face “significant disruption” and urged people not to travel.

Transport for London has warned passengers in the capital to avoid all but essential travel on these days.

Read more: Brits urged to 'look out for family and friends' as life-threatening 40C red alert looms

Read more: Heatwave UK: expert advice on getting to sleep, and how to keep safe in 40C heat

Met Office chief executive Penny Endersby has warned of “absolutely unprecedented” conditions.

The government held an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday to coordinate plans to deal with the heatwave.

Kit Malthouse said: “Services are going to be significantly affected. The heat will affect rails, for example, so the trains have to run slower. There may be fewer services. People need to be on their guard for disruption.“If they don’t have to travel, this may be a moment to work from home.”

Yesterday Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens recorded temperatures of 29.1C

Meteorologists say there is an 80 per cent chance the mercury next week will surpass the previous record temperature of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019.

