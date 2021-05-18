Ambulance workers pay tribute to technician who died on 999 call

Jeremy Daw died after an object struck his ambulance's windscreen, via West Midlands Ambulance Service. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Tributes have been paid to the "well loved and respected" ambulance technician who died after an object struck his vehicle's windscreen during a 999 call.

Jeremy Daw, also known as Jack, died last month when responding to the call in Herefordshire.

He had returned to the West Midlands Ambulance Service in January amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Family, residents and paramedics attended outside Hereford Crematorium as the 66-year-old's funeral cortege went past.

Elsewhere, staff stood still at ambulance stations in tribute.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Today we paid tribute and said goodbye to an incredibly well loved and respected colleague.

"The streets of Hereford were lined with friends, family, colleagues and members of the community wishing to pay their respects.

Ambulance staff paid tribute to Mr Daw, via West Midlands Ambulance Service. Picture: PA

"From GP surgeries, the fire service, shops, and members of the public all clapping the cortege through the route.

"Thank you for joining us and Jeremy 'Jack's' family to remember a wonderful man."

The incident that killed Mr Daw was not a "deliberate act", West Mercia Police has said.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens previously said Mr Daw had returned to help mentor younger colleagues after coming back from a "well-earned" retirement.

The ambulance he was in was responding to a 999 call just before 8am on April 24.

It was struck by an object near the junction of Moreton Road and the A49, north of Hereford.

Mr Daw had 29 years' experience with the ambulance service.