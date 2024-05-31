LBC on the ground: New Yorkers react to Donald Trump being found guilty in hush money trial

LBC's Anousha Gledhill is on the ground in New York. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Anousha Gledhill, in New York, and Kieran Kelly

Citizens across the United States have been reacting to the news that Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in an historic hush money trial.

Hundreds of Americans immediately took to the streets to celebrate the guilty verdicts outside of the court in New York.

But so did hundreds of pro-Trump supporters, who labelled the trial a "disgrace" - just like Trump did outside of the court.

LBC's Anousha Gledhill has been on the ground in New York speaking to protesters on both sides of the political spectrum.

Jury Finds Former President Donald Trump Guilty On All 34 Counts In Hush Money Trial. Picture: Getty

One protester told LBC he was "outraged" and "angry" after learning about Trump's conviction.

He defended the former US President as he praised him for "always supporting gay rights".

"He's an innocent man...but I guess what can you expect when you live in a Democrat Marxist city?" he told LBC.

"The man did nothing wrong except sleep with a prostitute," he added.

Watch the full exchange below. Warning: the video contains strong language.

LBC speaks to pro-Trump protester in New York

LBC's Anousha Gledhill also spoke to an anti-Trump protester near the New York courthouse, who simply said she was "relieved" by the guilty verdicts.

"It's about f******* time, eight years coming. Longer than that," the protester told LBC.

"Finally, there's some element of accountability that tells us that we might have a democracy here that is worth saving and that we can attempt to turn it into representative of the people," she added.

Asked what she would tell pro-Trump supporters, she said: "I don't need to speak to them, they're brainwashed."

Watch the full exchange below.

LBC speaks to anti-Trump protester in New York

The election, which will take place on November 5, will be a re-run of the 2020 poll, which saw Joe Biden face off against Trump.

Trump already started using his conviction to fuel his campaign, insisting that the trial was "rigged" and "disgraceful" and "orchestrated by the Biden administration".

Biden's team, meanwhile, said the verdict shows "no one is above the law".

While the outcome of the election will not be known for another five months, one thing is clear: today's guilty verdict is only likely to further divide Americans along the political spectrum.