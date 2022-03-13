American journalist 'killed by Russian forces' while covering war in Kyiv

Brent Renaud has been killed while covering the war in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

An American photographer and filmmaker has been killed by Russian forces while working in Ukraine, police say.

The New York Times' deputy managing editor said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Brent Renaud's death.

The "talented" photographer and filmmaker was not working for the paper but had contributed to it before.

Deputy managing editor Cliff Levy said on Twitter: "We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud's death.

"Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years.

"Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine.

"Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago.

Andrey Nebitov, the chief of the Kyiv region police, said he was shot by Russian forces while in Irpen, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The town has been the scene of heavy shelling as Russia looks to encircle the capital, Kyiv.

"The occupants [cynically] kill even journalists of the international media who try to show the truth about the inaction of Russian troops in Ukraine.

"A 51-year-old world-renowned media correspondent was shot in Irpen today.

"Another journalist is injured. Now they are trying to remove the victim from the war zone.

"Of course, the profession of a journalist is a risk, but US citizen Brent Renaud paid his life for trying to highlight the aggressor's ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness."