American mother and daughter freed from captivity by Hamas and united with family, Israel says

Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie have been released. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

Hamas has freed an American mother-and-daughter from captivity, after taking them hostage in the attack earlier this month that sparked the conflict with Israel.

Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie, who also hold Israeli citizenship, were visiting relatives in the Nahal Oz kibbutz in southern Israel on October 7.

Hamas said it was letting them go for humanitarian reasons, as part of an agreement with the Qatari government, which has significant influence with the Palestinian group.

The Israeli armed forces said that they received the Raanans "at the border of the Gaza Strip and at this moment they are on their way to a meeting point at a military base in the centre of the country, where their family members are waiting for them".

Around 200 other hostages are still being held captive by Hamas.

Relatives of the other captives welcomed the release and appealed for others to be freed.

"We call on world leaders and the international community to exert their full power in order to act for the release of all the hostages and missing," the statement said.

It comes after it emerged that Israel plans to cut ties with the Gaza Strip when its war with Hamas is over.

Officials revealed the plan on Friday, as they unveiled plans for a 'three phase' war.

Israel is massing its army and is poised to invade on the ground in a bid to end Hamas's capacity to harm its people ever again.

The stage is set for an expected attack, which will force soldiers to fight in the densely urban Gaza city and in the "Metro" system of terrorist tunnels, with world leaders including Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak having left after their visits.

Automatic fire was heard on the border on Friday morning and reporters in the area have noticed increased activity on the frontier.

Yoav Gallant, the defence minister, told troops: "Whoever sees Gaza from afar will soon see it from the inside. The command will come, I promise you.