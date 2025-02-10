America's Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing 'end of war options' to present to Trump

10 February 2025, 14:01

Keith Kellogg has reportedly told allies he is preparing 'end of war' options to present to Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg has reportedly told allies he is preparing 'end of war' options to present to Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

America's Russia-Ukraine envoy has told allies he is preparing “end of war” options to present to Donald Trump, according to the Semafor news site.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keith Kellogg has informed US allies of the developments in recent meetings, three Western officials familiar with the talks have reportedly said.

The retired Lieutenant-General has, however, denied reports he would be in a position to present the plans at the Munich Security Conference this week.

US allies had expected the Trump administration to present a plan in Germany, Bloomberg reported last week.

In one meeting, Kellogg said he is aiming to meet with officials from every NATO country, according to one Western official.

US allies had expected the Trump administration to present a plan in Germany this week
US allies had expected the Trump administration to present a plan in Germany this week. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Trump confirmed he has spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about ending the war.

Asked by reporters whether conversations had taken place since he became president, Trump said: “I've had it. Let's just say I've had it...And I expect to have many more conversations. We have to get that war ended.

“If we are talking, I don't want to tell you about the conversations,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end the war and that he will meet Putin to discuss it, though the date or venue for a summit is still not publicly known.

The President insisted ahead of his election that he could end the war in 24 hours.

Trump meeting Vladmir Putin in 2019
Trump meeting Vladmir Putin in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Moscow said on Monday it could neither confirm nor deny whether the two leaders had yet spoken to discuss a way to end the war.

Meanwhile, U.S. national security advisor Mike Waltz told NBC: “There certainly are a lot of sensitive conversations going on.”

He suggested Trump could use sanctions and tariffs to force Russia's hand.

Read more: Trump imposes steel and aluminium tariffs, as he doubles down on plan to make Canada 51st state of America

Read more: Egypt to host emergency Arab League summit after Trump announces plan to displace 1.8 million Palestinians and 'take over Gaza'

Trump allies have inferred an approach of “peace through strength” from Kellogg's comments in recent weeks, Bloomberg reports.

This could include freezing battle lines while providing security assurances to Ukraine to hold back a future Russian attack, the outlet claimed.

Putin is said to be open to discussing a Ukraine peace deal with Trump but rules out any major territorial concessions and insists Kyiv abandons ambitions to join NATO, Reuters reported in November.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The parents of the victims of the Southport attack have called for change

'We will never feel true happiness again': Parents of Southport victims pay tribute to daughters as they call for change

Travel agency says people should look to go away at Easter instead to save money

End of the summer holiday? Families told to go away at Easter instead to save thousands

Labour MP Ashley Dalton

Keir Starmer names replacement for Labour MP sacked after sending offensive messages in vile WhatsApp chat

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery grows over couple found dead in rural France as friends reject murder-suicide theory

Loose Women stars Andrea McLean, Denise Welch, Lisa Maxwell and Sally Lindsay

Loose Women star rushed to hospital and diagnosed with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King

'Our children need to be safer': Families of Southport victims call for inquiry as they pay tribute

Nigel McCrery, author and scriptwriter

Silent Witness and New Tricks creator dies after short illness as tributes flood in

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Speaking for the first time since the charity stopped taking donations, Ms Ingram-Moore declared it is time to “move on” after her family’s reputation was “demolished."

'It's time to move on': Captain Tom's daughter says her family's reputation has been 'demolished' by charity investigation
Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Kanye West's X account deactivated by Elon Musk following 'antisemitic rampage'

Closeup of chicken nuggets on the plate at the table

Albanian criminal’s deportation halted because son doesn't like foreign chicken nuggets

Oliver Ryan and Sir Keir Starmer

Second Labour MP ‘deeply regrets’ involvement in vile WhatsApp group - after minister sacked for remarks

The Palace Pier at Brighton captured during twilight.

Five men arrested after woman 'raped' in Brighton property overnight

US President Donald Trump salutes as the national anthem is played before the start of Super Bowl LIX

Trump makes history and Taylor Swift booed as Eagles demolish Chiefs to deny them Super Bowl three-peat

Exclusive
Calls for police to reinvestigate parish councillor who 'blew up' neighbour's cat

Parish councillor resigns after being accused of trying to ‘blow up’ beloved pet cat

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thousands of migrants working illegally in nail bars, car washes and restaurants arrested in immigration crackdown

Thousands of migrants working illegally in nail bars, car washes and restaurants arrested in immigration crackdown
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer takes an HIV test at 10 Downing Street, London, to raise awareness for National HIV Testing Week.

Keir Starmer 'leads by example' as he becomes first PM to have public HIV test as part of goal to eliminate virus
Three Israeli Hostages Released As Part Of Ceasefire Deal

Abuse suffered by Hamas hostages during their 500 days in captivity revealed

Kaleb Cooper

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper announces he'll be a dad to baby number three

Elements of the eucharist sacramental bread and sacramental wine.

Non-alcoholic wine and gluten-free bread cannot be used during holy communion, the Church of England has ruled.
Nelson Way, Chadderton.

Baby girl found dead in Greater Manchester home, with man and woman arrested

Police Scotland vehicle.

Man arrested and charged after attempted murder of police officer

US President Donald Trump

Trump imposes steel and aluminium tariffs, as he doubles down on plan to make Canada 51st state of America
Robbie Williams on Instagram

Robbie Williams pays £20,000 for comedian's iconic glasses and pipe

Garda

Man arrested after several people stabbed in Dublin

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

b

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News