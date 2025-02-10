America's Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing 'end of war options' to present to Trump

Keith Kellogg has reportedly told allies he is preparing 'end of war' options to present to Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

America's Russia-Ukraine envoy has told allies he is preparing “end of war” options to present to Donald Trump, according to the Semafor news site.

Keith Kellogg has informed US allies of the developments in recent meetings, three Western officials familiar with the talks have reportedly said.

The retired Lieutenant-General has, however, denied reports he would be in a position to present the plans at the Munich Security Conference this week.

US allies had expected the Trump administration to present a plan in Germany, Bloomberg reported last week.

In one meeting, Kellogg said he is aiming to meet with officials from every NATO country, according to one Western official.

Meanwhile, Trump confirmed he has spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about ending the war.

Asked by reporters whether conversations had taken place since he became president, Trump said: “I've had it. Let's just say I've had it...And I expect to have many more conversations. We have to get that war ended.

“If we are talking, I don't want to tell you about the conversations,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end the war and that he will meet Putin to discuss it, though the date or venue for a summit is still not publicly known.

The President insisted ahead of his election that he could end the war in 24 hours.

Trump meeting Vladmir Putin in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Moscow said on Monday it could neither confirm nor deny whether the two leaders had yet spoken to discuss a way to end the war.

Meanwhile, U.S. national security advisor Mike Waltz told NBC: “There certainly are a lot of sensitive conversations going on.”

He suggested Trump could use sanctions and tariffs to force Russia's hand.

Trump allies have inferred an approach of “peace through strength” from Kellogg's comments in recent weeks, Bloomberg reports.

This could include freezing battle lines while providing security assurances to Ukraine to hold back a future Russian attack, the outlet claimed.

Putin is said to be open to discussing a Ukraine peace deal with Trump but rules out any major territorial concessions and insists Kyiv abandons ambitions to join NATO, Reuters reported in November.