Three men arrested after Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint for £72k watch

22 June 2022, 10:09 | Updated: 22 June 2022, 10:24

Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint in east London.
Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint in east London.

By Sophie Barnett

Three men have been arrested after former boxing world champion Amir Khan was robbed of his £72,000 watch at gunpoint.

The 35-year-old was with his wife Faryal in Leyton in April when he was approached by two males who threatened him with a gun before stealing his £70,000 watch.

Scotland Yard said three men, aged 25, 34 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of robbery after warrants were executed by detectives on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, while the 20-year-old has been arrested for this offence and possession of ammunition.

All three remain in custody.

Officers were called to the incident on High Road at 9.15pm on April 18.

No shots were fired and nobody was injured.

Detective Sergeant Lee Warrington of the Met's Specialist Crime Command said: "Tackling robbery is a key priority for the Met and these arrests demonstrate our commitment to taking those intent on using violence, or the threat of violence, off of our streets."

