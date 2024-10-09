Trial of girl, 14, who stabbed teachers and fellow pupil collapses because of 'great irregularity' with jurors

Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The jury in the Ammanford school stabbing trial has been discharged because of a "great irregularity" among the jurors that has compromised their ability to reach a verdict, the judge said.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admits wounding with intent but denies attempted murder after stabbing three people at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman - also known as Amman Valley School - in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on April 24.

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, as well as a pupil, were taken to hospital after the incident.

There will be a retrial that will begin on January 27 next year.

During the trial at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Paul Thomas KC discharged the jury.

Police and Forensic investigators at Amman Valley school, in Ammanford after the stabbing. Picture: Alamy

He said: "There has been a great irregularity in the jury which we all agree has irretrievably compromised our ability to consider this matter.

"With the greatest of possible reluctance, I will have to discharge this jury."

The judge said the move was regrettable.

Opening the girl's trial last week, the prosecuting lawyer told the jury that the girl described the attack on the teenager to the officers, saying: "I stabbed her, oopsies".

Fiona Elias. Picture: Social Media

Liz Hopkin. Picture: Social media

He said the girl told police after the attack: "I'm pretty sure this is going to be on the news."So more eyes will be looking at me. That's one way to be a celebrity.

"But she also asked "are they dead" and added: "How am I going to face my family after what I've done?"

Describing how the attack unfolded, Mr Hughes said the girl, who was 13 at the time, confronted assistant head Fiona Elias in the school yard telling her: "I'm going to kill you, I'm going to f****** kill you", before launching her attack with a multi-tool that her father used for fishing.