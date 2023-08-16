Amputee para-cyclist laughs it off after being given two watches for victory despite having no arms

By Chay Quinn

A para-cyclist who has no arms was awarded two watches in a cringe-worthy moment which the champion athlete laughed off in a good-natured video.

Spanish champ Ricardo Ten Argiles, 48, was presented with the two timepieces after he claimed three gold medals at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow this week.

He laughed off the presentation of the Tissot watches on stage with the former swimmer also poking fun at the snafu in a video where a friend is seen asking him what time it is, with the champion replying: "It's world champion time."

Ricardo Ten Argiles posted: "Thank you TISSOT for believing in this super world of inclusion."

One fan loved the cool response, saying to the cyclist: "You are a legend."

Another said: "If you are looking for an ambassador, here you have the best. Inspiring @RicardoTen_ legend!"

A third opined: "I'm sure @TISSOT will send you a few more now. You earned it."

A final supporter simply said: "You're a boss."