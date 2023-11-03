Amy Winehouse's father sues late daughter's friends over claims they kept profits from sale of her things

Amy Winehouse performing at a festival in 2008. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The father of singer Amy Winehouse is suing two of his late daughter’s friends over claims they kept the profits from a sale of her belongings.

Mitch Winehouse says the money should have gone to the foundation established in Amy’s name.

Catriona Gourlay and Naomi Parry allegedly gained a portion of £3.3m raised during a 2021 auction in Beverly Hills.

A dress made by Parry reportedly fetched £200,000 at the auction.

According to the Sun, the Winehouse estate believes Catriona and Naomi sold other items belonging to Amy this year.

The Amy Winehouse Foundation said in a statement: “Two individuals sold a number of items at that auction and have retained the proceeds: the items were all Amy-related.

Mitch Winehouse wants to recover the money he said should be paid to the foundation. Picture: Alamy

“This year they put more Amy-related items up for auction. Together, the two auctions generated six-figure sums for each of them.

“The estate has questioned how these items came into their possession and has not had satisfactory answers. The estate has launched a legal process to clarify the situation."

Star Amy died from alcohol poisoning aged 27 in 201