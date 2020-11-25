Analysis: Britain set to feel aftershocks of Covid for years to come

25 November 2020, 15:16

LBC's Theo Usherwood gave his reaction to the Spending Review
LBC's Theo Usherwood gave his reaction to the Spending Review. Picture: LBC
Theo Usherwood

By Theo Usherwood

The story from Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s statement is the scale of the economic crisis to grip the UK.

And just how long it is going to take the country to get back to where it was before Covid-19?

The numbers are startling. The economy will contract by 11.3% this year: the most significant hit it has faced in 300 years.

MPs were told it will be two years before we get back to pre-crisis levels.

Borrowing stands at £394 billion. That’s equivalent to 19% of GDP and the highest level in British peacetime history, and more than double the level needed post the 2008 financial crisis.

And any hopes that with Britain expected to return to some sort of normality by Easter, the level of borrowing needed to prop up the economy might drop off quite quickly, were dashed by the Chancellor.

Borrowing, he said, will not fall below £100 billion before the next election.

And behind the numbers, there is a lost livelihood, a family struggling to make ends meet as breadwinners find themselves out of work and with no income.

Next year unemployment will hit two-and-a-half million, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The last time it reached that sort of level was during the 1980’s recession.

And so whilst the vaccine provides hope the pandemic is coming to an end, going by today’s announcement it is hard to draw any other conclusion that the aftershocks of Covid-19 are going to be felt for many years to come.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kylie Moore-Gilbert

Iran says British-Australian academic freed in exchange for three Iranians
The latest deaths come as England is set to enter tiers before Christmas

UK records another 696 Covid-19 deaths - highest since start of May
Protesters in Thailand

Thai protesters push on despite charges of royal defamation

Xi Jinping

Chinese president Xi Jinping congratulates Joe Biden on election victory
The car that hit the German Chancellery

Car hits gate outside Merkel’s offices

Boris Johnson was told off by Sir Lindsay Hoyle

'I’ll make that decision': Lindsay Hoyle reprimands Boris Johnson during PMQs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?
How will Biden's appointment of anti-Brexit Secretary of State affect the UK?

How will Biden's appointment of an anti-Brexit Secretary of State affect the UK?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

War veteran says Shamima Begum returning to the UK would be an 'insult'

War veteran says Shamima Begum returning to the UK would be an 'insult'
James O'Brien: 'Christmas rules relaxation urges people to be even more irresponsible'

James O'Brien: 'Christmas rules relaxation urges people to be even more irresponsible'
Nick Ferrari confronts policing adviser over woman, 72, arrested during protest

Nick Ferrari confronts policing adviser over woman, 72, arrested during protest
Cladding crisis: huge removal fees means caller will be homeless by Christmas

Cladding crisis: Desperate caller tells LBC she will be homeless by Christmas
Welsh First Minister says Christmas plan to relax Covid rules will increase infections

Welsh First Minister says Christmas plan to relax Covid rules will increase infections
Rishi Sunak will reveal the Covid crisis' impact on public finances, predicts economist

Rishi Sunak will reveal the Covid crisis' impact on public finances, says economist

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London