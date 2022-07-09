Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'

9 July 2022, 14:17 | Updated: 9 July 2022, 14:24

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday
Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A Tory MP has said she was "standing up for herself" when she made a rude gesture at protesters outside Downing Street.

Andrea Jenkyns was filmed putting her middle finger up at a group of protesters outside No10 on Thursday as she arrived to hear Boris Johnson make his resignation speech.

She was later caught on video gesturing at the crowd and appearing to shout "those who laugh last, laugh the loudest, wait and see", prompting boos, when departing Downing Street.

Ms Jenkyns was later appointed parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education by Mr Johnson.

In a defiant statement released on Saturday, Ms Jenkyns explained there was a "baying mob outside the gates" who were "insulting MPs on their way in as is sadly all too common".

The Morley and Outwood MP said in a tweet: "After receiving huge amounts of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had seven death threats in the last 4 years. Two of which have been in recent weeks and are currently being investigated by the police, I had reached the end of my tether.

"I responded and stood up for myself. Just why should anyone have to put up with this kind of treatment.

"I should have shown more composure but am only human."

In response to the video, Commons Leader Mark Spencer has said it is up to Ms Jenkyns to "justify" her actions.

He said he does not believe the gesture was "the right thing to do at all".

Asked if it is acceptable, he told BBC Breakfast: "No, I don't think it is, to be honest. I don't seek to condone that at all.

"I mean, Andrea will have to... justify that for herself. But I do understand emotions were running pretty high and they were pretty raw on that day. But I don't think that was the right thing to do at all."

Pressed on whether she should retain her ministerial role, he said: "That's not my decision."

Ms Jenkyns' ministerial appointment has been met with anger following the rude gesture, with people taking to social media to vent their frustration.

"So an MP, Andrea Jenkyns who sticks her middle finger up at a crowd, is fit to teach their children/grandchildren?" Wrote one Twitter user.

"You’re ok with this Conservative MPs? Who only a couple of days ago were pretending to take the moral high ground over a PM you've allowed to retain power?"

Another wrote: "Andrea Jenkyns MP is Boris Johnson’s pick as the new Minister in the Education Dept... if any candidate for Tory leader re-appoints her after this pathetic show then they endorse it".

Peter Bone said he was pro-life
Peter Bone said he was pro-life. Picture: Alamy

In response to the video, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson tweeted: "Ministers aren't expected to be perfect. But is it really too much to ask that they don't treat the public like this?"

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been reshuffling his top team in an attempt to plug the gaps left by over 50 resignations in the past three days.

Another controversial appointment is that of Peter Bone, a right-wing Brexiteer who has previously spoken of his opposition to same-sex marriage and, most recently, told LBC he put himself into the "pro-life" category.

He also hit out at the BBC for using the term "anti-abortion" instead of "pro-life".

Mr Bone has now been made the new deputy leader of the House of Commons.

His appointment has also triggered anger, not least because the role has been unfilled since 2018.

"Peter Bone as a Minister shows that Boris Johnson is not yet finished stuffing his team with loony nodding dogs," wrote one Twitter user.

"And humiliating the nation, Trump style."

Another said: "Boris Johnson has basically invented a job for Peter Bone."

The education minister was one of the MPs to show support for Mr Johnson outside No 10 on Thursday as he announced his resignation.

A timetable for the Conservative Party leadership contest is expected to be drawn up next week after the election to the executive of the backbench 1922 Committee.

