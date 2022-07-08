Fury as Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' outside No10 is made minister

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday. Picture: UK Parliament/Getty

By Daisy Stephens

A Tory MP who appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters outside Downing Street has been appointed education minister.

Andrea Jenkyns has been appointed parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education.

But on Thursday video footage on social media appeared to show her making a rude gesture at protesters as she entered Downing Street.

She was later caught on video gesturing at the crowd and appearing to shout "those who laugh last, laugh the loudest, wait and see", prompting boos, when departing Downing Street.

Her appointment has been met with anger, with people taking to social media to vent their frustration.

"So an MP, Andrea Jenkyns who sticks her middle finger up at a crowd, is fit to teach their children/grandchildren?" Wrote one Twitter user.

"You’re ok with this Conservative MPs? Who only a couple of days ago were pretending to take the moral high ground over a PM you've allowed to retain power?"

Another wrote: "Andrea Jenkyns MP is Boris Johnson’s pick as the new Minister in the Education Dept... if any candidate for Tory leader re-appoints her after this pathetic show then they endorse it".

@MandOCLP @DailyMirror @guardian Andrea Jenkyns MP greeting the crowds at Downing Street today at 12:20pm. Gave everyone the finger… pic.twitter.com/A6fS3pe06C — Alex Clewlow (@clewlow_alex) July 7, 2022

In response to the video, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson tweeted: "Ministers aren't expected to be perfect. But is it really too much to ask that they don't treat the public like this?"

Ms Jenkyns and the Department for Education have been contacted for comment.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been reshuffling his top team in an attempt to plug the gaps left by over 50 resignations in the past three days.

Another controversial appointment is that of Peter Bone, a right-wing Brexiteer who has previously spoken of his opposition to same-sex marriage and, most recently, told LBC he put himself into the "pro-life" category.

He also hit out at the BBC for using the term "anti-abortion" instead of "pro-life".

Mr Bone has now been made the new deputy leader of the House of Commons.

Peter Bone said he was pro-life. Picture: Alamy

His appointment has also triggered anger, not least because the role has been unfilled since 2018.

"Peter Bone as a Minister shows that Boris Johnson is not yet finished stuffing his team with loony nodding dogs," wrote one Twitter user.

"And humiliating the nation, Trump style."

Another said: "Boris Johnson has basically invented a job for Peter Bone."

The education minister was one of the MPs to show support for Mr Johnson outside No 10 on Thursday as he announced his resignation.

A timetable for the Conservative Party leadership contest is expected to be drawn up next week after the election to the executive of the backbench 1922 Committee.