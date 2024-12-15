Prince Andrew told to 'uninvite himself' rom Royal Christmas over links to Chinese 'spy' in latest scandal

15 December 2024, 23:43

Prince Andrew is being told to kept away from Royal Family Christmas celebrations as he battles scandal about his links to an alleged Chinese spy.
Prince Andrew is being told to kept away from Royal Family Christmas celebrations as he battles scandal about his links to an alleged Chinese spy. Picture: Alamy

Prince Andrew is being told to kept away from Royal Family Christmas celebrations as he battles scandal about his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

By Chay Quinn

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of York is reportedly being told to "uninvite himself" from the Royals pre-Christmas bash at Buckingham Palace this Thursday.

A royal insider told The Sun that while Andrew is "under pressure to step away", the King will be reluctant to ban his brother outright.

Andrew is also being urged to keep out of the public gaze when he visits church at Sandringham on Christmas Day with other Royals.

The alleged Chinese spy became a "close confidant" of the disgraced Duke of York.

Read More: Britain's worst rapist brutally attacked while serving life sentence in 'targeted hit'

Read More: Triple shooting in London leaves woman dead and two men injured as murder probe launched

The man - who was banned from Britain by the Government on national security grounds - visited Buckingham Palace twice, and also entered St James's Palace and Windsor Castle at the invitation of Prince Andrew, The Times reported.

On Friday, the duke said he "ceased all contact" with the businessman accused of being a Chinese spy when concerns were first raised about him.

On Saturday, it was also revealed that H6 also met Theresa May and David Cameron, according to Sky News and The Sunday Times.

There is no suggestion that either knew the individual, known as H6 because of national security laws, had links to the Chinese state.

The Duke of York attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2022.
The Duke of York is reportedly being told to "uninvite himself" from the Royals pre-Christmas bash at Buckingham Palace this Thursday. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman for Baroness May told Sky News: "Baroness May and her husband, Sir Philip, are photographed at numerous events in any given year.

"As such, she doesn't remember when or where this particular photograph was taken or the man in question."

A source close to Lord Cameron said: "David Cameron was leader of the Conservative Party for over a decade and PM for six years.

"He met thousands of people in that time at hundreds of functions and events. We don't have any further information about this individual."

Reform UK MPs say they are prepared to use Parliamentary privilege to name the suspected spy according to leader Nigel Farage.

PM and Former PMs pay tribute to Lord Heywood: Westminster Abbey Featuring: Theresa May, David Cameron Where: London, United Kingdom When: 20 Jun 2019 Credit: Phil Lewis/WENN.com
The alleged Chinese spy who became a "close confidant" of the disgraced Duke of York met the two former prime ministers, photos seen by Sky News and The Sunday Times reportedly show. (file photo). Picture: Alamy

The rule gives MPs certain legal immunities over what they say in the Commons - and Mr Farage is threatening to use this power to reveal who the businessman is in the house.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Farage said: "The man should be named immediately - otherwise, the whole thing smacks of an establishment cover-up.

"If it's not resolved in the courts, he should be named in the Commons. It's clearly in the national interest."

Suella Braverman, the former Home Secretary, has also called for the alleged Chinese spy, to lose his anonymity.

The thought has been echoed by other senior Tories such as Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Chris Philp, reports The Telegraph.

MI5 had identified him as an agent involved in “covert and deceptive activity” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

Westminster, London, UK. 10th Dec 2024. Reform party photo call, Nigel Farage and Nick Candy. Credit: Matthew Chattle/Alamy Live News
The latest revelation comes as Reform UK MPs say they are prepared to use Parliamentary privilege to name the suspected spy according to leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy
Suella Braverman
Braverman, who was home secretary when the former civil servant from China was banned from entering the UK . Picture: Alamy

Andrew met the individual through "official channels" with "nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed", a statement from his office said.

The businessman brought a case to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) after then-home secretary Suella Braverman said he should be excluded from the UK in March 2023.

Several newspapers have reported that the King has been briefed about his brother's links to the alleged spy.

Ms Braverman has called for the man - known only as H6 - to lose his anonymity, the Telegraph has reported, as a "deterrent to others taking part in similar activities".

Judges were told that in a briefing for the home secretary in July 2023, officials claimed H6 had been in a position to generate relationships between prominent UK figures and senior Chinese officials "that could be leveraged for political interference purposes".

They also said H6 had downplayed his relationship with the Chinese state, which combined with his relationship with Andrew, 64, represented a threat to national security.

At a hearing in July, the specialist tribunal heard the businessman was told by an adviser to Andrew that he could act on the duke's behalf when dealing with potential investors in China, and that H6 had been invited to Andrew's birthday party in 2020.

A letter referencing the birthday party from the adviser, Dominic Hampshire, was discovered on H6's devices when he was stopped at a port in November 2021.

The Duke Of York, The UK's Special Representative For International Trade and Investment Visits Crossrail
The 'spy' was even invited to the Duke's birthday celebration in 2020. Picture: Getty

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Sky News on Saturday that the Government "always respects the decisions of the courts" and would "not comment on individual cases" when asked if H6's anonymity should be lifted.

Ms Cooper added: "Our security and intelligence agencies are continually vigilant for any threat to UK national security, whether that be around foreign influence, whether it be around espionage, whether it be around any security threat.

"We won't hesitate to take action in individual cases or more widely wherever any challenge arises."

Read more: Suella Braverman leads calls for identity of 'Chinese spy’ linked to Prince Andrew to be revealed

Read more: 'Chinese spy' with close links to Prince Andrew banned from UK amid national security fears

In a ruling on Thursday, Mr Justice Bourne, Judge Stephen Smith and Sir Stewart Eldon, dismissed the challenge.

It comes after the royal family reportedly took further steps over the summer to distance themselves from the disgraced duke, with the King said to have axed his £1 million annual "living allowance" and the security Charles had been privately funding for Andrew's home.

Professor Rana Mitter, ST Lee Professor of US-Asia Relations at the Harvard Kennedy School and an expert in Chinese politics, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that part of Chinese spying strategy is to look for people who might be "influential over time" but are "in a bit of a doldrums".

He said the situation involving the Duke of York and H6 is "not so much about spying in the sense of trying to find out secrets, it's about trying to influence".

"Getting to know the elites of countries like Britain is a useful task not for immediate knowledge but maybe for long term development of links in society. It seems that's what has been going on here," Prof Mitter said.

"One of the things that quite often will happen is looking out for who may be influential over time, but perhaps is in a bit of a down spot, a bit of a doldrums.

"One of the best examples from a generation ago would have been President Richard Nixon, after he had to resign in disgrace over Watergate he was frequently invited to China." Andrew Lownie, who is writing a biography of the Duke and Sarah, Duchess of York, said the latest revelations involving the King's younger brother would impact the wider family and the "future of the monarchy", as he called for greater transparency around the the royals' finances.

He said: "The real scandals surrounding him are financial more than sexual.

"Given he cannot police his own activities and understand where the moral boundaries lie, it is time for proper scrutiny of his finances and a public register of royal interests.

"Judging from online comments to newspaper articles, this episode is highly damaging for the whole of the royal family whose finances and business activities should now be more transparent.

"Time, too, for the exemption for them in the Freedom of Information Act be removed and their wills not sealed.

"After recent scandals, I think this is a very serious moment for the future of the monarchy." Buckingham Palace and the Duke of York's office have been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bola Tinubu

West Africa bloc approves exit timeline for three coup-hit member states

Palestinians mourn over the bodies of civil defence workers

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill children and a journalist

Two teenagers have been killed and four people are injured in a shooting at a makeshift club, police say.

Two children killed and four injured during shooting at 'makeshift club'

Jamie Foxx was hit in the mouth with a glass during an altercation during a birthday meal that left the star injured.

Jamie Foxx 'hit in mouth with glass' and injured during birthday meal - just months after health scare

Assistant police chief Luis Menendez-Sierra speaks during a news conference in Houston

Two teenagers killed in shooting at makeshift club in Houston

Britain's most prolific rapist Reynhard Sinaga has been viciously attacked in prison in an alleged planned vigilante hit by other prisoners.

Britain's worst rapist brutally attacked while serving life sentence in 'targeted hit'

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says Israel has ‘no interest in conflict with Syria’

Syria Week One

Syria takes first steps in new era after fall of Assad dynasty

Red carpet arrivals for The Mirror Animal Hero Awards 2019, in partnership with People's Postcode Lottery and Webbox at Grosvenor House Hotel

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spark reunion rumours after being pictured together with daughter Bambi, one

Pope Francis

Pope Francis urges people to have children in first papal visit to Corsica

FRANCE-OVERSEAS-MAYOTTE-WEATHER-CYCLONE

Hundreds dead after Indian Ocean cyclone sweeps through French archipelago

Rescue workers clearing an area in the cyclone-hit French territory of Mayotte

Cyclone death toll in France’s Mayotte ‘several hundred’ – top official

The UK will give £50million in aid to Syrians after the fall of the Assad regime, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has announced.

Lammy pledges £50m in aid for Syrians after fall of Assad regime

Tents at a migrants' camp on the coast near Loon-Plage, Dunkirk

French police detain man and seize guns after five people shot dead near Dunkirk

South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s opposition chief urges top court to act swiftly on impeachment

Cyclone Chido

Death toll expected to rise after cyclone hits France’s Mayotte

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil’s president discharged from hospital following brain bleed surgery

Russia Tanker

One crew member dead after two Russian oil tankers damaged in storm

At least one person had died amid damage to Russian-flagged ships in the Black Sea

At least one dead after Russian tanker damaged in stormy Black Sea

Pro-Palestinian protesters seen outside the Israeli Embassy in Dublin

Israel orders closure of embassy in Ireland due to 'extreme anti-Israel policies of Irish government'
Bullring Shopping Centre at Christmas

Man dies after falling from upper level of Birmingham shopping centre

A man showing an album of Assad family photos

Bizarre personal photos of ousted dictator Assad spark ridicule in Syria

Storm flooding in San Francisco

US hit by severe weather with heavy snow, an ice storm and a tornado

A two-year-old has been killed in a collision with a 'stolen' Porsche

Two-year-old boy killed and four adults hospitalised in hit-and-run crash with 'stolen' Porsche
Fiji's Coral Coast, where six tourists have fallen ill due to suspected alcohol poisoning

Seven tourists treated for suspected 'alcohol poisoning' in Fiji

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence and promises she 'won't let Andrew down' amid 'Chinese spy' probe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The alleged Chinese 'spy' with links to Prince Andrew also met with Theresa May and David Cameron according to reports - as Reform UK MPs threaten to name him in Parliament.

Chinese 'spy' linked to Prince Andrew met with May and Cameron - as Reform MPs threatened to name him
c

'Chinese spy' was 'invited' to Buckingham Palace by Prince Andrew - as calls grow for identity to be revealed
c

Suella Braverman leads calls for identity of 'Chinese spy’ linked to Prince Andrew to be revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News