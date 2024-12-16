Prince Andrew won't join Royal Family at Sandringham Christmas amid Chinese ‘spy’ scandal

16 December 2024, 17:07 | Updated: 16 December 2024, 17:51

Andrew and ex-wife Sarah arriving at Sandringham Estate in 2023.
Andrew and ex-wife Sarah arriving at Sandringham Estate in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Both Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are set to miss this year’s festivities in Norfolk, and will instead spend Christmas at Royal Lodge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince Andrew will miss the Royal Family’s Christmas do at Sandringham Estate this year, as he has once again found himself in hot water after being linked to an alleged Chinese spy.

The Duke of York has disappeared from public life since stepping down from official duties, but remains at the heart of the royal family's Christmas Day appearance.

Last Christmas, Andrew walked from Sandringham to church with the other royals - symbolic of his gradual rehabilitation within the monarchy.

But this year, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will reportedly miss the celebrations after being linked to a Chinese ‘spy’ who was his ‘close confidant’, staying at his home Royal Lodge instead.

According to MailOnline, King Charles’ brother has voluntarily decided not to attend the celebrations so as not to embarrass the King any further.

Both Andrew and Fergie’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie had already excused themselves, opting instead to spend Christmas with their respective in-laws.

Read more: 'Chinese spy' linked to Prince Andrew named as he insists claims are 'entirely untrue'

Read more: Prince Andrew faces MI5 probe over cash from China amid claims he invited 'spy' to Buckingham Palace

Both Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie are set to miss this year’s festivities in Norfolk.
Both Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie are set to miss this year’s festivities in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

The King and Queen were reportedly holding out hope that the Duchess of York would persuade Andrew to ‘see sense’ and miss the celebrations as the scandal surrounding his connection to an alleged Chinese spy unfolds.

The Duke is still expected to attend a lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, but won’t be attending the Christmas day celebrations with the Royal Family at Sandringham.

The spy, who has identified himself today as Yang Tengbo, was banned from Britain by the Government on national security grounds, having visited Buckingham Palace twice during his stint in the UK.

In a statement following his request to lift  the anonymity order, Mr Tengbo insisted he has done "nothing wrong or unlawful".

He added that the "widespread description of me as a 'spy' is entirely untrue". Andrew has attempted to distance himself from Mr Tengbo after the ties emerged, with the 'spy' said to have become a "close confidant" of the disgraced Duke.

Andrew and Yang Tengbo
Andrew and Yang Tengbo. Picture: Business Council

He is also said to have entered St James's Palace and Windsor Castle at the invitation of Prince Andrew, as previously reported by The Times.Andrew initially stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - and a few years later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

The major development followed a few days after his disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019 when he said he "did not regret" his friendship with Epstein, who had trafficked Ms Giuffre, and was heavily criticised for failing to show sympathy with the sex offender's victims.

The duke, reputedly Queen Elizabeth II favourite child, announced at the time he would be "stepping back from public duties for the foreseeable future" and disappeared from a string of high-profile national events involving the monarchy.

Andrew's status as a member of the royal family was left in tatters three years later when the Queen stripped him of his honorary military roles and remaining royal patronage.

The royal family's influence on national life is as much about where and when they are seen as what they say, and the duke has been absent for more than four years from official events.

After attending last year’s Christmas celebrations, it appears his status as a Royal has suffered yet another blow.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Davina McCall has issued a fresh health update

Davina McCall gives fresh health update after brain tumour surgery as she reveals when she'll be back to work

Two men with face masks and hats

Former FBI informant admits lying about phoney bribery scheme involving Bidens

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts after losing a vote of confidence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses vote of confidence, paving the way for early elections

Syrian fighters aim their weapons in direction of suspected looters at a residential complex of former Bashar Assad’s military officers at the village of Husseiniyeh, in the outskirts of Damascus, Syr

Syrian rebel force deploys to village near Damascus to stop looters

Russian aircraft taxi at Hmeimim Air Base

Russian presence in Syria remains, but for how long is unclear

Victoria Thomas Bowen hurls a milkshake over Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage slams 'two-tier justice' after OnlyFans model who hurled milkshake at Reform MP dodges jail

Syria

Assad says he had no plans to leave Syria but was evacuated by Russians

Additional grounds for appeal came from Dr Richard Taylor, a neonatologist from Victoria, British Columbia, who explained that the full report into Baby O's death left him "disturbed".

Letby victim Baby O 'had liver lacerated' in medical blunder, expert claims - after witness 'changed mind' on three deaths
Saturn’s rings

How old are Saturn’s rings? Study suggests they could be as old as the planet

More than 13,200 hate incidents have been recorded over the last year.

Police chief says Labour should consider scrapping non-crime hate incidents as it ‘distracts’ officers

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses confidence vote, to set up February election

Putin has accuses West of pushing him to his 'red lines'

Putin issues stark warning as he accuses West of pushing him to his 'red lines'

Lucy Letby's legal team are challenging her murder convictions

Lucy Letby's legal team are challenging her murder convictions after expert witness 'changed his mind'

Ottavia Piana has been stuck in the cave since Saturday evening.

Major rescue operation underway as cave explorer injured and trapped in Italian cave for two days

Gary Barlow with son Daniel at Stamford Bridge

Gary Barlow seen with son Daniel for first time since family photo went viral

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Chinese spy' linked to Prince Andrew named as he insists claims are 'entirely untrue'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescue workers clear an area in the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, after Cyclone Chido caused extensive damage with reports of several fatalities

France rushes help to Mayotte where hundreds died in Cyclone Chido

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby's lawyers to unveil fresh evidence which 'significantly undermines' her convictions
Bashar Al-Assad (main image) sought refuge in Moscow after being ousted. Top right Syrians celebrate and bottom right, people look for their loved ones in Damascus

‘I didn’t intend to leave’: Former Syrian President Assad issues statement after being toppled by rebels
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine claims North Korean troops killed as they fought with Russian forces

Japan Bank Theft

Japan’s largest bank apologises after theft of millions from safe deposit boxes

Emergency cervices attend a rescue operation to free Ottavia Piana, an expert spelunker who was trapped while exploring the cave of Bueno Fonteno, near Bergamo, Italy

Rescuers in Italy working to free cave explorer trapped underground

The first Paris-Berlin high speed train at its platform at the Gare de l’Est station in Paris

Germany and France launch direct high-speed train between Berlin and Paris

DJ Fat Tony left with ‘horrific’ facial injuries after gig attack as Davina McCall lends star her support

DJ Fat Tony left with ‘horrific’ facial injuries after gig attack as Davina McCall lends star her support
The rapper Slowthai has been cleared of raping two women.

Rapper Slowthai weeps in court as he's cleared of raping two women at house party

Victoria Thomas Bowen hurls a milkshake over Nigel Farage

OnlyFans model who hurled milkshake over Nigel Farage avoids jail but must pay him compensation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is being told to kept away from Royal Family Christmas celebrations as he battles scandal about his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew told to 'uninvite himself' from Royal Christmas over links to Chinese 'spy' in latest scandal
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence and promises she 'won't let Andrew down' amid 'Chinese spy' probe
The alleged Chinese 'spy' with links to Prince Andrew also met with Theresa May and David Cameron according to reports - as Reform UK MPs threaten to name him in Parliament.

Chinese 'spy' linked to Prince Andrew met with May and Cameron - as Reform MPs threatened to name him

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News