Andrew Marr: Sunak's migrant crackdown faces huge practical difficulties - and voters won't forgive if the policy fails

7 March 2023, 18:06 | Updated: 7 March 2023, 18:38

Andrew Marr has said Rishi Sunak's new law to tackle illegal immigration faces huge practical difficulties, and voters won't forgive the Tories if the policy fails.
Andrew Marr has said Rishi Sunak's new law to tackle illegal immigration faces huge practical difficulties, and voters won't forgive the Tories if the policy fails. Picture: LBC

By Chris Samuel

Andrew Marr has said Rishi Sunak's new law to tackle illegal immigration faces huge practical difficulties, and voters won't forgive the Tories if the policy fails.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter acknowledged that the current number of migrants crossing the Channel to the UK is unsustainable, but questioned whether Government plans to arrest asylum seekers who have arrived illegally and remove them to where they came from or a safe third country can really work in practice.

It comes as Home Secretary Suella Braverman told MPs on that the Illegal Migration Bill will "stop the boats" which are bringing "tens of thousands" of people to the UK.

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, she said "there are 100 million people" who would qualify for asylum under the current law, adding: "Let's be clear - they are coming here.

"This is the crucial point of this Bill. They will not stop coming here until the world knows that if you enter Britain illegally you will be detained and swiftly removed."

Read more: Suella Braverman says 100 million refugees could claim asylum as she unveils controversial migrant crackdown

Read more: Oxford University lecturers and tutors no longer allowed to have ‘intimate relationships’ with students

But Marr said that given the huge number of people seeking asylum in the UK, the Government's crackdown may not be workable.

"I think I've just invented my own homemade BS or claptrap detector," he said. "Every time a politician uses the phrase "the British people" be very careful. if they use it again and again, run in the opposite direction holding your nose.

"In today's debate about new laws against illegal immigration the Home Secretary Suella Braverman was very keen to tell us what the British people were like and what the British people wanted and that they the British people were being taken for a ride; while her opposite number Yvette Cooper was equally keen to tell us that Britain, so I guess the British people were better than, well, Suella Braverman. Horse manure all round says the detector.

"The proposed new law would oblige the Government to arrest every asylum seeker who arrived in the UK illegally and keep them for 28 days without bail or judicial review until they could be removed - either to to a safe third country such as Rwanda, or to where they came from.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

"No illegal migrant would have the right to stay here. As for legal migrants, or refugees, there will be a cap on the number Britain takes each year, decided by Parliament.

"It’s been pointed out since that excluding Ukrainians, fewer than a million people applied for asylum right across Europe last year - so that’s a big number, Home Secretary.

"Meanwhile, there are huge practical difficulties. This is going to require enormous and completely secure new detention camps.

"And then there's the question of how you actually return fleeing people to, for instance, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, war-ravaged Syria or Yemen or Somalia, which are both in the throes of civil wars.

"Even if the flights to Rwanda take off, it’s taking only a modest number, so that question remains: what do you actually do with returnees to despotic or violent places? Chuck them out of helicopters?

"Force them over the border with pitchforks? I don't know. I've spent quite a bit of the day talking to Conservatives, including quite senior ones; and the word that recurs again and again when they're talking about this is performative.

"That’s rather a bland word but it's really very rude: it means they think Tory ministers are doing this only for effect, dancing around in front of the voters; and that it won't work. It’s not serious. And that is pretty much what Yvette Cooper, in her best serious voice, was saying too:

"After that Braverman went full throttle against the Labour Party and lefty hypocrisy in general, which might be at least part of the point of all this in the first place.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"It's hard to be sure how the politics of this are going to play out. On the one hand the current situation - 45,000 illegal migrants over the channel last year - is clearly unsustainable and Braverman’s right: In a world ravaged by climate change and war and dictatorship, there are almost endless places from which new migrants could come in the years ahead.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman told MPs on that the new Illegal Migration Bill will "stop the boats" which are bringing "tens of thousands" of people to the UK.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman told MPs on that the new Illegal Migration Bill will "stop the boats" which are bringing "tens of thousands" of people to the UK. Picture: Getty

"Is Labour's policy of doing more to tackle the gangs really a big enough response? If voters conclude not, Labour will pay a very high price.

"On the other hand this isn’t risk free for the Tories either. They've tried a law like this before. It failed. Now they’re promising big again.

"If this doesn't work - if they build big new camps in Kent and then can't get people back to where they came from - voters will not forgive them.

"For what it’s worth, I think a much more significant move would be a new deal with the French, to close their coast to people smugglers.

Read more: 'We've tried every other way': Rishi Sunak endorses controversial migrant crackdown as Brits fed-up with 'queue jumpers'

Read more: Emergency coal-fired power stations to be used to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year

"Now, Rishi Sunak’s taking key members of his cabinet to France to meet President Macron and his team on Friday. That's where I'd expect the real deal. What would Macron want in return… because it would certainly be something?

"Perhaps a new agreement on fishing rights – Macron's having lots of problems with coastal communities in Normandy and Brittany.

"Anyway, what happens in France on Friday will be much more important than the overexcited scenes in Westminster today."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette before being shot

Ukrainian military identifies smoking soldier shot dead in shocking war video

Emerati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi during an interview at the International Space Station

Latest astronaut from UAE still getting used to space

Passengers and crew members restraining a man who, according to federal authorities, tried to open an airliner’s emergency door and stab a flight attendant

Passengers ‘worked together to tackle’ man who tried to open plane door

Sunak backed Braverman's migrant plan

'We've tried every other way': Rishi Sunak endorses controversial migrant crackdown as Brits fed-up with 'queue jumpers'

Mourners gather for the funeral of 29 year old Yana Rikhlitska, a Ukrainian army medic killed in the Bakhmut area of Ukraine

Volunteer medic, 29, buried in Ukraine after being killed by Russian shelling

Karol Cardinal Wojtyla, archbishop of Krakow, Poland, foreground, in 1971

Polish TV report: John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop

National Grid fires up two power stations to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year

Emergency coal-fired power stations to be used to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year

Two more Wetherspoons pubs are closing down

Two more Wetherspoons close as 34 remain at risk of shutting down - is your local on the list?

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four US citizens who crossed into M

Two kidnapped Americans ‘who travelled for tummy tuck’ found dead in Mexico

The burned remains of one of the two Italian air force U-208 planes which crashed in Guidonia, on the outskirts of Rome, is covered with a white cloth

Pilots killed as two Italian air force planes crash mid-air

Eddie Izzard now goes by Suzy

'I'm going to be Suzy': Eddie Izzard announces new name that 'she has wanted to use since the age of 10'

Madelene McCann (l) Julia Wandelt (r) and with Fia Johansson (inset)

Woman who believes she may be Madeleine McCann taken to America after receiving death threats online

Hong Kong Model Killed

Woman arrested in mainland China over Hong Kong model’s murder

Tickets for the final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool have sold out

Ticketmaster crashes as Eurovision fans scramble to get seats for Liverpool shows

Music-iHeartRadio Award

Taylor Swift to get innovation honour at iHeartRadio Music Awards

A child died in the fire at the flat in Barking, east London

Boy, 11, dies after fire at flat in Barking as four people taken to hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bangladesh Building Explosion

14 dead and dozens injured in Bangladesh building blast

Staff and students can no longer have 'intimate relationships' at Oxford

Oxford University lecturers and tutors no longer allowed to have ‘intimate relationships’ with students
France Pension Protests

Tens of thousands of French workers strike over pension reforms

Vatican Parthenon Marbles

Vatican set to return Parthenon fragments to Greece

Arthur Hawrylewicz was found guilty of attempted murder

Drunk Tube passenger who tried to throw a Notting Hill carnival-goer under a train faces jail for attempted murder
Indonesia Landslide search

Rescuers search for dozens buried in Indonesian landslides

Albina Yevko, 14, has been identified and her mother paid tribute today

Pictured: Ukrainian schoolgirl, 14, who fled war-torn homeland found on Devon beach

Koreas Tensions

North Korean leader’s sister threatens ‘overwhelming action’ against US

The mother of Nicola Payne has died

Tragedy as mum of Nicola Payne, who went missing 31 years ago, dies before her daughter's mystery is solved
TV extra arrested (l) after car crash killed three (top r and bottom r)

TV extra arrested for breach of the peace at scene of horror crash that left three dead for two days

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting
Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill
Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

JAMES AND SUELLA

James O'Brien argues Tories 'deep down' don't want to tackle migrant crisis

Listener says public are 'in danger' from migrants to Nick ferrari

Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK
TOM AND STEPHEN KINNOCK

Shadow Immigration Minister slams Tory migration plans claiming it 'won't work' and will 'compound the situation'
Charlotte Lynch writes: "I was just doing my job. I was clearly a journalist, but I could have been somebody simply walking by. I was not committing a crime."

'I was just doing my job!' LBC Reporter opens up on arrest as protection for journalists added into anti-protest laws
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr questions whether Sue Gray's appointment as Labour Chief of Staff will have wide reaching ramifications for labour

Andrew Marr: Sue Gray's appointment as Labour's Chief of Staff is a matter of 'ethics'

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit