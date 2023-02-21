Andrew Tate ordered to spend another 30 days in detention after third extension

21 February 2023, 18:08

Influencer Andrew Tate has been ordered to spend another 30 days in prison by a Romanian court.
Influencer Andrew Tate has been ordered to spend another 30 days in prison by a Romanian court. . Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Holland

Influencer Andrew Tate will be held for another 30 days in Romania after his detention period was extended during an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault and exploitation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tate's detention was extended for the third time on Tuesday, meaning he will remain in custody until at least the end of March.

A court in Bucharest extended the arrest warrants of him and his brother, Tristan Tate, after they were detained on alleged rape and human trafficking offences.

Tate lost his appeal to end his detention earlier in the month. It had previously been upheld until 27 February, and has now been extended for a further 30 days.

READ MORE: Andrew Tate loses appeal against 30-day detention over sex trafficking charges in Romania

A court in Bucharest extended the arrest warrants of Tate and his brother Tristan Tate after they were detained on alleged rape and human trafficking offences.
A court in Bucharest extended the arrest warrants of Tate and his brother Tristan Tate after they were detained on alleged rape and human trafficking offences. Picture: Alamy

Two Romanian women detained at the same time - Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu - will be held under house arrest. All four deny the charges against them.

Tate, 36, a former kickboxer, who once referred to married women as “property” their husbands own, has been imprisoned in Romania since late December.

The self-proclaimed misogynist, who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

He claims there is "zero evidence" against him in the case and alleged that his arrest is a political attack to silence him.

After the Tates and the two women were arrested, Romania's anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said in a statement that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and were sexually exploited by the members of the alleged crime group.

READ MORE: 'Do we arrest rappers for their lyrics?’ Andrew Tate’s lawyer says his views on women are part of ‘satirical persona'

READ MORE: Whingeing Andrew Tate moans about conditions in prison cell he shares with 'bed bugs, cockroaches and lice'

A court in Romania has agreed to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate's detention
A court in Romania has agreed to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate's detention. Picture: Alamy

The Tates are alleged to have recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

Prosecutors said the women were transported to properties where they were forced to produce pornographic content for social media sites under duress.

Andrew Tate first gained prominence in 2016 when he was removed from TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to show him attacking a woman.

Twitter banned him for saying women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted but has since been reinstated. He currently had 5.1m followers on the platform.

In a poll by Hope not Hate, reported in the Independent, eight in 10 boys aged between 16 and 17 in the UK had either read, listened to or watched content from Tate.

An online petition launched in January to free the brothers has received over 180,000 signatures.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Putin

Putin suspends Russia’s participation in remaining major nuclear treaty with US

erlfgaerf

Ministry of Defence forced to pay £1.4bn to company responsible for faulty tanks

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the comedian reflected on his hit BBC show Harry & Paul - which saw him join forces with legendary comic Harry Enfield, as well as the acceptability of jokes from yesteryear.

Paul Whitehouse tells Andrew Marr 'you have to tread very carefully' where modern-day comedy is concerned

Russia Putin

Russia insists it will respect caps on nuclear weapons in treaty with US

Poland US Biden

US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’, Joe Biden tells crowd in Poland

Breaking
The Royal College of Nursing will pause planned industrial action as it enters "intensive" negotiations with ministers over pay.

NHS nurses strike paused as union enters 'intensive talks' with ministers over pay

Biden responded to Putin's earlier comments

'Kyiv stands strong, proud and tall': Putin thought the West would roll over but he was wrong, says Biden

Andrew Tate

Romanian court extends Andrew Tate’s detention for 30 more days

Russia Putin

Putin pulls Russia out of last nuclear arms pact in bitter address to the nation

Pope Francis

Pope intervenes again to restrict celebration of Latin Mass

Brazil Rains

Death toll from Brazil deluge hits 44 as search continues for missing dozens

The woman tossed the broccoli at the girls at the end of the video

Shocking moment woman lobs broccoli in Lidl shopper's face after man 'took too long at checkout'

Turkey Syria Earthquake

New earthquake brings fresh losses to residents of Turkey and Syria

Italy Weather

Venice canals drying up amid prolonged spell of low tides

Constance Marten has been missing for six weeks

Fresh appeal for aristocrat and baby missing for six weeks as police say they have 'genuine concern' for Constance Marten
Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner Group owner condemns ‘treason’ of Russian military chiefs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wales players have threatened to go on strike

Wales Vs England Six Nations clash under threat as hosts warn of walkouts amid contract row and cancel team announcement
Polish President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Biden reaffirms the US’s commitment to European security

Venice's famous canals have taken the hit of weeks of dry winter weather leading to unusually low tides and the city's iconic gondolas left abandoned.

Venice canals left dried up after lack of rain as Italy braces for severe drought

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin criticises the West as he defends Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

A former Tory MP, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in 2008, could be released from jail as early as today as serving half of his sentence.

Paedophile former MP Imran Ahmad Khan to be released from prison after serving half of sentence
Supermarket shelves have been left empty as the energy crisis takes its toll

Supermarkets ration fruit and veg with energy prices blamed - but shelves in Europe are ‘heaving’ with fresh produce
Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaks at a brief press conference in Beijing

Scientist behind ‘world’s first genetically edited babies’ eyes new research

TikTok

TikTok users turn on mum who blasted white van's parking - accusing her of being the bad driver
Former Kosovo Liberation Army member Pjeter Shala attends his trial at the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands

Former Kosovo fighter goes on trial accused of war crimes

The man approached a home in Barking and Dagenham wearing nothing but a top, hat and face mask

Residents terrified by naked prowler targeting homes in east London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Kate Forbes faces backlash

'Are we intolerant of people with religious beliefs?' Shelagh Fogarty asks as Kate Forbes faces backlash
Andrew Marr has said that Rishi Sunak's decision on the Northern Ireland Protocol will either "split his party" if he sides with the EU or infuriate the bloc if he sides with unionists.

Andrew Marr: Stuck Sunak will either infuriate EU or split party over Northern Ireland

James O'brien slams Tory MPs who have got everything they wanted and 'wrecked' it all

James O'Brien slams Tory MPs for 'compromising' Northern Ireland's prospects with Protocol Bill
Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change'

Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change' in private rental sector

Caller said woman was 'absolutely right' to ask child to move on plane

'This is a rules based society': Caller slams 'entitled parent' who asked passenger to swap seats with her kid
Shelagh

Ex-Lancashire policeman slates 'so-called experts' for hindering Nicola Bulley case

James O'Brien slams conspiracies

James O'Brien slams 'new ecosystem' that offers rewards to 'people spouting gibberish'

Caller says UK needs to give Ukraine what it needs

Caller says the UK ‘should give Ukrainians what they need to finish the job’

Andrew Marr 19/02/23

'Labour has their finger on the pulse', says Andrew Castle as the party lead in polls for the sixth week in a row
Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit