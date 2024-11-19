Andrew Tate sex offences case could be withdrawn after court finds 'multiple irregularities'

19 November 2024, 21:35

Andrew and Tristan Tate appear at Bucharest Court of Appeal
Andrew and Tristan Tate appear at Bucharest Court of Appeal. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A human trafficking, rape and sexual exploitation case against influencer Andrew Tate in Romania could be withdrawn after a court found "multiple irregularities" in prosecutors' indictment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ruling by the Bucharest Court of Appeal is a major setback for Romania's anti-organised crime agency, which must act within five days.

The appeals court also ordered that some evidence be removed.

Its decision comes nearly two years after Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan Tate, 36, were arrested along with two Romanian women near the capital.

Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four last year.

Andrew Tate (C) and his brother Tristan Tate (L) leave the Bucharest Court of Appeal. Credit: Lucian Alecu/Alamy Live New
Andrew Tate (C) and his brother Tristan Tate (L) leave the Bucharest Court of Appeal. Credit: Lucian Alecu/Alamy Live New. Picture: Alamy

In April, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that a trial could start but did not set a date.

All four deny all of the allegations.

"This is a monumental victory for our clients, who have maintained their innocence from the beginning," said Eugen Vidineac, one of the brothers' lawyers.

"The court's decision to exclude key evidence and demand rectification of the indictment demonstrates the lack of substantiated claims against them."

There was no immediate statement by prosecutors.

Andrew and Tristan Tate
Andrew and Tristan Tate. Picture: Getty

The appeals court ruled it identified multiple flaws in the prosecutors' case file against the Tates, saying prosecutors had failed to adequately explain the charges against Andrew to one alleged female victim, and that the charges against the female suspects were not properly presented.

It said the indictment failed to specify the amounts related to the confiscation of assets in the case.

The court ordered some evidence removed including witness statements by two alleged victims and witness statements made by Andrew and Tristan, which were deemed inadmissible.

The court did not say why.

After the ruling, Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer and dual British-US citizen who has amassed over 10 million followers on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said: "The prosecution knew they were lies. We knew they were lies."

Andrew Tate
Andrew Tate. Picture: Alamy

In August, organised crime agency DIICOT launched a second case against the Tate brothers investigating allegations of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering.

They have denied all of the charges. Tuesday's ruling does not affect this case.

'Why is it that society attracts people like Andrew Tate?', asks terrorism law reviewer

In March, the Tate brothers appeared at the Bucharest Court of Appeal in a separate case after British authorities issued arrest warrants over allegations of sexual aggression in a UK case dating back to 2012-2015.

The appeals court granted the British request to extradite the Tates, but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.

