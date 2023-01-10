Andrew Tate to stay locked up as appeal against detention rejected by Romanian court

10 January 2023, 21:14 | Updated: 10 January 2023, 21:26

Andrew (C) and Tristan (R) Tate arrive at a courthouse in Bucharest on January 10, 2023 for a court hearing on their appeal against pre-trial detention for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.
Andrew (C) and Tristan (R) Tate arrive at a courthouse in Bucharest on January 10, 2023 for a court hearing on their appeal against pre-trial detention for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

A Romanian court has upheld the 30-day arrest of divisive influencer Andrew Tate, 36, on charges of organised crime, human trafficking and rape.

A spokesperson for Romanian anti-organised crime agency DIICOT said that a court in Bucharest had rejected an appeal by the social media personality against a judge's earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days.

Tate, who has 4.5 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained for 24 hours on December 29 along with younger brother Tristan, 34, who was charged in the same case.

Two Romanian nationals were also taken into custody.

All four immediately challenged the arrest extension a judge granted to prosecutors on December 30.

Andrew Tate leaving court in Bucharest on Tuesday
Andrew Tate leaving court in Bucharest on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

A document explaining the judge's reasoning for granting the extension said "the possibility of them evading investigations cannot be ignored" and they could "leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition".

Both of the Tate brothers deny any wrongdoing and have challenged their arrest.

Prosecutors claim the pair exploited female victims by forcing them to produce sexually explicit content for social media.

DIICOT said after the late December raids that it had identified six victims in the case who were subjected by the group to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and were sexually exploited by group members.

Cars from Andrew Tate's cars collection, which were was seized by Romanian authorities, are seen at his home
Cars from Andrew Tate's cars collection, which were was seized by Romanian authorities, are seen at his home. Picture: Getty

The agency said victims were lured by pretences of love, and later intimidated and subjected to other controlling tactics into performing pornographic acts intended to reap substantial financial gains.

Tate, who is reported to have lived in Romania since 2017, has previously been banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

Prosecutors have seized a total of 15 luxury cars - at least seven of which are owned by the Tate brothers - and more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to them, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for DIICOT.

She said that if prosecutors can prove they gained money through human trafficking, the property "will be taken by the state and (will) cover the expenses of the investigation and damages to the victims".

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan arriving at court on Tuesday
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan arriving at court on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Since Tate's arrest, a series of ambiguous posts have appeared on his Twitter account, each of which garners widespread media attention.

One, posted on Sunday and accompanied by a local report suggesting he or his brother have required medical care since their detention, reads: "The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill."

Another post, that appeared Saturday, reads: "Going to jail when guilty of a crime is the life story of a criminal ... going to jail when completely innocent is the story of a hero."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Constantine of Greece

Constantine, last king of Greece and late Duke of Edinburgh’s nephew, dies at 82

Chris Parry

'We are very worried': Parents of 'extraordinary' British aid worker in Ukraine share fears after he goes missing

Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay irks Biden

Allen Weisselberg appears during his sentencing hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court

Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets five-month prison sentence

A supporter stands through the sunroof of a passing vehicle in front of Mt Sinai Hospital in Manhattan

Nurses strike for second day at two major New York City hospitals

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania

Romanian court upholds arrest of influencer Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate

Divisive influencer Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court

London's are the most congested in the world, a new report has found, with UK drivers losing an average of 156 hours sat in traffic in 2022.

London found to be most congested city in the world for the second year running

Ella Henderson died from her injuries in hospital

Council fined £280,000 after girl, 6, killed by decaying tree that 'should not have been standing on that dreadful day'

Satpreet Singh Gandhi has been handed a life sentence

Chilling footage shows husband who murdered his estranged wife buying a knife and stalking up to her home with the blade

Brazil Capital Uprising

Thousands of Brazilians join rallies to condemn Congress rioters

Former Labour Leader said Keir Starmer was "right" not to join strike pickets

Keir Starmer 'right' not to join picket lines as doing so would be 'gesture politics', says former Labour leader Neil Kinnock
Former police officer Paul Hinchcliffe

Yorkshire police officer who pulled down woman's top and took pictures guilty of sexual assault

Lord Kinnock on LBC

Plans to curb workers' rights to strike are 'poisonous' says former Labour leader Neil Kinnock

Prince Harry's autobiography Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far in hardback, ebook and audio formats after going on sale today.

Prince Harry autobiography Spare becomes fastest-selling non-fiction book ever

Andrew Marr on Tuesday

Andrew Marr: Could the UK antagonise Russia further by sending more weapons to Ukraine?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Shah now has 115 offences in total

Disgraced London GP sexually assaulted 28 women after telling them they could have cancer 'like Jade Goody'
Kendrick Lamar performs at Glastonbury in June

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza to headline Bonnaroo

Russia Ukraine War

‘This is what madness looks like’: Russia steps up attacks in eastern Ukraine

Police officers carry a demonstrator to clear a road at Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany

German police clear blockades at village condemned for mine

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for taking a private jet to Leeds

'Most effective use of his time': Downing Street defends Rishi Sunak for taking RAF jet from London to Leeds
Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admitted to drink driving - but only to escape a ‘forced’ threesome

Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admits drink driving but claims she was simply fleeing a ‘forced’ threesome
Rio Jones, 19, was trying to kill a rival gang member when he shot a girl in the neck

Teenage gunman jailed for life for shooting innocent girl in the neck in Liverpool

Adam has been banned from every UK B&Q store since the tirade

Sacked B&Q worker banned from every store after foul-mouthed rant over public address system on his final day
A pub chain boss has warned the price of a pint could top £10, after the government slashed energy bills support for the hospitality industry.

Pub chain boss warns price of a pint could top £10, after government slashes business energy bills support
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were last seen on junction 4 of the M61

Missing mum Constance Marten belongs to wealthy aristocratic family with ties to Royal Family

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/01 | Watch Again

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics
Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation
A caller shared her experience of being attacked by a dog

‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack
Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps claims he's been living in Mick Lynch's head 'rent-free' amid ongoing rail strikes
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends 'difficult decision' to 'scale back' energy support for businesses

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/01 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit